The Cairns Convention Centre, designed by Cox Architecture in the 1990s, stands as a testament to embracing the natural beauty of its tropical surroundings. Coming back to refurbish the facility earlier in the year, the practice has refined their previous approach, becoming a cultural beacon celebrating the breathtaking landscape it sits within.

Most convention centres are typically internalised structures, but the Cairns Convention Centre breaks this mould by integrating an outward-facing design, allowing visitors to immerse themselves in the stunning vistas of Trinity Inlet and the majestic mountains beyond.

The recent expansion of the Cairns Convention Centre, a collaborative effort by Cox Architecture and CA Architects, pays homage to the original architectural scheme while introducing a fresh design language. The expansion seamlessly intertwines with the existing structure, providing an additional 10,500 square metres of space. This includes a plethora of new features, from a large undercover area adorned with lush vegetation to a rooftop banquet space offering a panoramic view of the city.

The architects have effectively transformed the once-industrialised water's edge into a welcoming, people-centric space. The new elevated Convention Exhibition Level, with its shaded porte-cochere and outdoor exhibition area, exemplifies this transformation and extends a warm invitation to visitors.

The essence of the Cairns Convention Centre lies in its inspiration drawn from the natural grandeur of North Queensland. The designers envisioned a structure that not only resonates with the environment but amplifies its beauty. Embracing the stunning views of mountains, the Great Barrier Reef, and the rainforest, the convention centre has been carefully orchestrated to be in harmony with this unique location.

The waterfront, once overlooked due to industrialisation, has been reclaimed, making it a central focus of the design. This rejuvenated connection with the water symbolises the rekindling of the city's engagement with its natural surroundings, inviting inhabitants and visitors to appreciate the scenic beauty that Far North Queensland offers.

Project Director Richard Coulson emphasises the delicate balance achieved in the expansion. While respecting the iconic wave-like roof of the original structure, the design successfully integrates new elements that engage with the waterfront and lend a distinctive identity to the expansion. The introduction of large glass panels facilitates breathtaking views, but also necessitates innovative solutions to manage solar exposure.

The standout feature, the facade screen, not only serves as an aesthetic statement but as a sunscreen, effectively managing the morning sun's intensity. The use of materials like Glass Reinforced Concrete (GRC), local timber, and indigenous stone further emphasises the project's commitment to sustainability and a strong connection with the region.

The Centre's sustainability strategy focuses on passive design principles, emphasising the importance of the facade screen to manage solar exposure efficiently. The attention to detail in material selection, including reclaimed timber and local stone, underscores the commitment to sustainability and local engagement.

In a competitive convention space globally, creating a sense of place is paramount. The Cairns Convention Centre achieves this by offering more than just functional meeting rooms. It provides an experience, inviting visitors to immerse themselves in the local environment. The strategic use of glass, the impressive facade screen, and the carefully designed spaces ensure a strong visual presence, making it instantly recognisable and associated with the vibrant destination of Cairns.

The Cairns Convention Centre expansion is not just a construction project; it's a testimony to the dedication and passion of countless individuals. As the project evolved over several years, the architects remained committed to integrating the building within its context—blending seamlessly with the climate, culture, and community.