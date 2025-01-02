Latest Episodes
Episode 236: ASA founder Alex Symes on sustainability, winning awards and how design can help alleviate our housing woes
Away from those wins, Alex Symes founded his practice in 2014 with a mission to advance sustainable architecture.
Episode 234: The advantages of using metal ceilings in transport infrastructure hubs
Transport infrastructure projects, such as airports and railway stations, are complex buildings with demanding requireme...
Episode 233: Australia’s Jansen Che, winner of a competition to help redesign Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city
As part of the new concept masterplan being developed for Ukraine’s 2nd largest city, Kharkiv, whoch is home to some 1.4...
Episode 232: Sam Morris on mass timber design and why Architectus’ Barker College Maths Hub won the Editors Choice Award at the 2024 Sustainability Awards
Sam Morris (left), a multi-award-winning architect and Senior Associate and Public Sector Sustainability Lead at Archite...
Our 2025 Partners
FAQ’s
The podcast is brought to you by Architecture + Design magazine, Australia’s leading online and print publication for the building, design and construction sectors.
Our schedule aims to get one podcast live per fortnight.
Yes. We have some limited sponsorship packages available. Please download the Podcast Sponsorship pack here.
Sponsor Opportunities
Our dedicated sponsorship packages are designed to elevate selected sponsors awareness and cut-through within the professional architecture and design space, by aligning them with the industry’s most established Architecture & Design Podcast.
Reach a highly-engaged and rapidly-growing audience of listeners via this unique marketing channel. Sponsor packages are comprehensive and incorporate multiple promotional opportunities across the A&D Network incorporating Podcasts, Websites, Architecture +Design Magazine, Social Media and Email Newsletters.
For more information please download our Podcast Sponsorship pack here