Episode 236: ASA founder Alex Symes on sustainability, winning awards and how design can help alleviate our housing woes
Podcast
Episode 236: ASA founder Alex Symes on sustainability, winning awards and how design can help alleviate our housing woes

 Away from those wins, Alex Symes founded his practice in 2014 with a mission to advance sustainable architecture. 

Episode 234: The advantages of using metal ceilings in transport infrastructure hubs
Urban Planning
Episode 234: The advantages of using metal ceilings in transport infrastructure hubs

Transport infrastructure projects, such as airports and railway stations, are complex buildings with demanding requireme...

Episode 233: Australia’s Jansen Che, winner of a competition to help redesign Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city
Urban Planning
Episode 233: Australia’s Jansen Che, winner of a competition to help redesign Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second largest city

As part of the new concept masterplan being developed for Ukraine’s 2nd largest city, Kharkiv, whoch is home to some 1.4...

Episode 232: Sam Morris on mass timber design and why Architectus’ Barker College Maths Hub won the Editors Choice Award at the 2024 Sustainability Awards
Sustainability
Episode 232: Sam Morris on mass timber design and why Architectus’ Barker College Maths Hub won the Editors Choice Award at the 2024 Sustainability Awards

Sam Morris (left), a multi-award-winning architect and Senior Associate and Public Sector Sustainability Lead at Archite...

FAQ’s

The podcast is brought to you by Architecture + Design magazine, Australia’s leading online and print publication for the building, design and construction sectors.

Our schedule aims to get one podcast live per fortnight.

Email us here and let’s have a chat about your idea.

Yes. We have some limited sponsorship packages available. Please download the Podcast Sponsorship pack here.

Email the producers at editor@architectureanddesign.com.au

