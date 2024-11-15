Logo
News
Moddex handrails and balustrades
Know the hidden risks of ‘or equivalent’ product substitutions in construction

If you work in construction, you’ve probably seen the phrase ‘or equivalent’ in architectural and engineering specificat...

New Moddex headquarters in Maryborough Qld
Moddex’s new QLD headquarters taking shape in Maryborough West

Moddex has officially broken ground on our new state-of-the-art headquarters in Maryborough, Queensland, marking a signi...

Bridgerail bridge barriers
Bridgerail bridge barriers ensure pedestrian safety at Jack’s Point in Queenstown, NZ

Moddex was contracted by Strata Civil to supply and install Bridgerail bridge barriers alongside a footpath and across c...

Moddex Bikesafe® bikeway barriers
Bikesafe barriers keep cyclists and pedestrians safe on Lake Conjola shared pathway

Central to this project are Moddex Bikesafe® bikeway barriers, which provide durable safety solutions designed for easy ...

Moddex modular railings
Customised modular railings ensure user safety on shared pathway at Wyrrabalong National Park

Winding through Wyrrabalong National Park on the Central Coast, the Magenta Shared Pathway is part of a continuous cycli...

BridgeRail™ Bridge Barriers
Moddex bridge barriers ensure safe pedestrian access to Centennial Park in Wellsford, NZ

The Wellsford community faced a significant safety issue due to the lack of a continuous pedestrian route connecting Rod...

Moddex Bikesafe Bikeway Barriers Brimbank Park
Bikesafe bikeway barriers ensure safety and accessibility on shared path in Melbourne’s Brimbank Park

In partnership with Parks Victoria, Moddex contributed to the upgrades at Brimbank Park by supplying and installing over...

Moddex BIM Content
How high quality BIM content helps architects specify better

For years, Moddex has worked with IGS Group to develop high-quality BIM content for handrails, balustrades and access sy...

Bridgerail Bridge Barriers and Tuffrail Handrails
Moddex’s bespoke barrier solution for the Sydney Gateway project meets design and function goals

Working closely with John Holland Pty Ltd and Seymour Whyte Constructions from the beginning of the project, Moddex deve...

Resources
Podcasts
Moddex Podcast x Gabrielle Suhr
The importance of social and financial sustainability housing with Gabrielle Suhr

Gabrielle Suhr, Studio Associate at SJB, led the Nightingale Marrickville project, which won the Premier's Prize at the ...

Listen Now
Sustainability
Episode 219: Gabrielle Suhr from SJB on the role of sustainability and wellbeing in modern design

Gabrielle Suhr is a leader in the residential space. With a focus on elevating the ease of every day living into memorab...

Listen Now
Moddex Podcast x Jeff Morgan
Low carbon aluminium is on the rise with Jeff Morgan

In the next decade, low carbon aluminium will become prevalent, with targets reducing from 12 to 4 kg of carbon per kg o...

Listen Now
Sustainability
Episode 215: Jeff Morgan from Hassell Studio on Lower Carbon Aluminium in the built environment

A commercial architect with 20 years of international and local experience across institutional, commercial, retail, ser...

Listen Now
Moddex Podcast x Eilish Barry
The social value of architecture. Can you put a dollar value on wellbeing?

Well-designed built environments support environmental, economic, and social well-being. Although social value may seem ...

Listen Now
Sustainability
Episode 209: Eilish Barry, a project leader at Hayball talks about sustainability & designing the perfect precinct

Eilish Barry, a project leader at Hayball, found her passion for architecture through a pivotal conversation with a fami...

Listen Now
Moddex Podcast x Chris Hayton RotheLowman
Why Australia needs to be braver when designing cities

Well-designed higher-density cities are not only sustainable but can help generate a higher quality of life says Princip...

Listen Now
Sustainability
Episode 206: Rothelowman Principal Chris Hayton on why designing apartments in shopping centres may help solve the housing crisis

Chris Hayton is a Principal at Rothelowman. With a passion for driving positive change through critical thinking, Chris ...

Listen Now
How Moddex makes it easy to get it right with Sales Director Joe Rowland
How Moddex makes it easy to get it right with Sales Director Joe Rowland

Moddex “take the fear out of compliance challenges”, says company Sales Director Joe Rowland. Joe describes Moddex as Au...

Listen Now
