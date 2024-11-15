Proud Sponsor of the Talking Architecture & Design Podcast
News
Know the hidden risks of ‘or equivalent’ product substitutions in construction
If you work in construction, you’ve probably seen the phrase ‘or equivalent’ in architectural and engineering specificat...
Moddex’s new QLD headquarters taking shape in Maryborough West
Moddex has officially broken ground on our new state-of-the-art headquarters in Maryborough, Queensland, marking a signi...
Bridgerail bridge barriers ensure pedestrian safety at Jack’s Point in Queenstown, NZ
Moddex was contracted by Strata Civil to supply and install Bridgerail bridge barriers alongside a footpath and across c...
Bikesafe barriers keep cyclists and pedestrians safe on Lake Conjola shared pathway
Central to this project are Moddex Bikesafe® bikeway barriers, which provide durable safety solutions designed for easy ...
Customised modular railings ensure user safety on shared pathway at Wyrrabalong National Park
Winding through Wyrrabalong National Park on the Central Coast, the Magenta Shared Pathway is part of a continuous cycli...
Moddex bridge barriers ensure safe pedestrian access to Centennial Park in Wellsford, NZ
The Wellsford community faced a significant safety issue due to the lack of a continuous pedestrian route connecting Rod...
Bikesafe bikeway barriers ensure safety and accessibility on shared path in Melbourne’s Brimbank Park
In partnership with Parks Victoria, Moddex contributed to the upgrades at Brimbank Park by supplying and installing over...
How high quality BIM content helps architects specify better
For years, Moddex has worked with IGS Group to develop high-quality BIM content for handrails, balustrades and access sy...
Moddex’s bespoke barrier solution for the Sydney Gateway project meets design and function goals
Working closely with John Holland Pty Ltd and Seymour Whyte Constructions from the beginning of the project, Moddex deve...
Resources
Podcasts
The importance of social and financial sustainability housing with Gabrielle Suhr
Gabrielle Suhr, Studio Associate at SJB, led the Nightingale Marrickville project, which won the Premier's Prize at the ...
Episode 219: Gabrielle Suhr from SJB on the role of sustainability and wellbeing in modern design
Gabrielle Suhr is a leader in the residential space. With a focus on elevating the ease of every day living into memorab...
Low carbon aluminium is on the rise with Jeff Morgan
In the next decade, low carbon aluminium will become prevalent, with targets reducing from 12 to 4 kg of carbon per kg o...
Episode 215: Jeff Morgan from Hassell Studio on Lower Carbon Aluminium in the built environment
A commercial architect with 20 years of international and local experience across institutional, commercial, retail, ser...
The social value of architecture. Can you put a dollar value on wellbeing?
Well-designed built environments support environmental, economic, and social well-being. Although social value may seem ...
Episode 209: Eilish Barry, a project leader at Hayball talks about sustainability & designing the perfect precinct
Eilish Barry, a project leader at Hayball, found her passion for architecture through a pivotal conversation with a fami...
Why Australia needs to be braver when designing cities
Well-designed higher-density cities are not only sustainable but can help generate a higher quality of life says Princip...
Episode 206: Rothelowman Principal Chris Hayton on why designing apartments in shopping centres may help solve the housing crisis
Chris Hayton is a Principal at Rothelowman. With a passion for driving positive change through critical thinking, Chris ...
How Moddex makes it easy to get it right with Sales Director Joe Rowland
Moddex “take the fear out of compliance challenges”, says company Sales Director Joe Rowland. Joe describes Moddex as Au...
