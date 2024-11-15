Logo
News
Series 400 CentreGLAZE™ vertical fixed windows
Glazed windows and sliding doors balance nature, light, views and style at Bulli beachside cottage

Series 400 CentreGLAZE™ windows and Series 618 MAGNUM™ sliding doors were specified for a new rear extension to an exist...

Narrm Ngarrgu Library & Family Services 1
Skylight and automatic louvres maximise natural light at Narrm Ngarrgu Library in Melbourne

Featuring a 45sqm skylight and automatic louvres framed in Series 626 double glazed FrontGLAZE™, the building maximises ...

AWS Series 618 MAGNUM sliding doors
Large span AWS systems with uninterrupted glass help Blue Mountains holiday retreat capture glorious views

Spicers Sangoma's pavilions sit before a majestic view that the owners were determined to capture in all its glory. Huge...

Wilberforce home
AWS windows and doors help bring vision to life at open plan home in Wilberforce NSW

The client for this property had a simple vision: a contemporary open-plan home that seamlessly connects with the outdoo...

AWS Why windows matter in sustainable design Hero
Why windows matter in sustainable design

Well-specified windows and doors can be the difference between a thermally efficient design versus an over-engineered, h...

How our glazing technology can maximise energy efficiency in your home
How our glazing technology can maximise energy efficiency in your home

ComfortEDGE delivers superior thermal performance and occupant comfort at a more accessible price.

Greenfleet partnership to enable 100% carbon offset of AWS fleet’s freight movements
Greenfleet partnership to enable 100% carbon offset of AWS fleet’s freight movements

Architectural Window Systems (AWS) is pleased to announce our partnership with Greenfleet to 100% offset the carbon emis...

Architectural Window Systems Beyond The Metal
Beyond the metal

In recent years and with good reason, much emphasis globally has been placed on reducing the reliance on coal generated ...

AWS The Benefit Of Collaborative Design With Tempus Design Director Tamica Lewis
The benefit of collaborative design with Tempus Design Director Tamica Lewis

Director at Queensland-based Tempus Design and president of Building Design Queensland, Tamica Lewis, says collaboration...

Resources
Podcasts
2024 Fellow Tina Tzallias Head Shot
News
Built to last: Talking longevity with Architect Tina Tziallas

Tina Tziallas, founder of Tziallas Architects, designs homes built to last, with a focus on sustainability and adaptive ...

Listen Now
Episode 235: Tina Tziallas on energy-efficient building design, sustainable materials and behavioural change to promote sustainability
Podcast
Episode 235: Tina Tziallas on energy-efficient building design, sustainable materials and behavioural change to promote sustainability

Tina has worked on a variety of projects, including high-end and sustainable residential, multi-unit, commercial, equine...

Listen Now
Behind the scenes of Pentridge Prison urban revitalisation project with Dominic Gaetani
News
Behind the scenes of Pentridge Prison urban revitalisation project with Dominic Gaetani

DKO Architecture is revitalizing the historic Pentridge Precinct in Coburg, originally home to notorious criminals. Thei...

Listen Now
Episode 227: Dominic Gaetani, the DKO lead architect on the trials & tribulations of the Pentridge Prison urban rehabilitation project
Residential
Episode 227: Dominic Gaetani, the DKO lead architect on the trials & tribulations of the Pentridge Prison urban rehabilitation project

Dominic Gaetani is a senior associate from DKO Architecture, who as a Tasmanian-born architect, left the sleepy Apple Is...

Listen Now
Achieving sustainable housing across Australia with Trivess Moore
News
Achieving sustainable housing across Australia with Trivess Moore

Sustainable housing has been a critical element of Trivess Moore’s entire life. Championing sustainable housing now unde...

Listen Now
Episode 213: Trivess Moore on how green building materials can help us reach our carbon targets
Residential
Episode 213: Trivess Moore on how green building materials can help us reach our carbon targets

Trivess Moore is an Associate Professor in the School of Property, Construction and Project Management at RMIT. He is al...

Listen Now
Episode 207: Tamica Lewis, founder of Tempus Design Studio, on her holistic approach to residential building design & creating inspired spaces
Residential
Episode 207: Tamica Lewis, founder of Tempus Design Studio, on her holistic approach to residential building design & creating inspired spaces

Tamica Lewis is the Principal Building Designer and founder of Tempus Design Studio and has been involved in the Buildin...

Listen Now
“The game is changing for the better” says Director of Credwell Paddy Healy
News
“The game is changing for the better” says Director of Credwell Paddy Healy

Sustainability engineer, energy assessor and Director of Credwell, Paddy Healy says when it comes to achieving sustainab...

Listen Now
Episode 189: Sustainability Engineer and Director at Credwell Energy Paddy Healy on ESD Certifications, Energy Modelling & BAL classifications
Residential
Episode 189: Sustainability Engineer and Director at Credwell Energy Paddy Healy on ESD Certifications, Energy Modelling & BAL classifications

We speak with Padraig (Paddy) Healy, sustainability engineer and Director at Credwell Energy.

Listen Now
CPD
CPD Online AWS High Performance Aluminium Hero Cover
CPD 1pts
CPD Online - High performance aluminium window systems: Part of the energy efficiency solution

Acknowledging the significant role it plays in the task of reducing carbon emissions – and in so doing minimising the ne...

