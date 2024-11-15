Proud Sponsor of the Talking Architecture & Design Podcast
Glazed windows and sliding doors balance nature, light, views and style at Bulli beachside cottage
Series 400 CentreGLAZE™ windows and Series 618 MAGNUM™ sliding doors were specified for a new rear extension to an exist...
Skylight and automatic louvres maximise natural light at Narrm Ngarrgu Library in Melbourne
Featuring a 45sqm skylight and automatic louvres framed in Series 626 double glazed FrontGLAZE™, the building maximises ...
Large span AWS systems with uninterrupted glass help Blue Mountains holiday retreat capture glorious views
Spicers Sangoma's pavilions sit before a majestic view that the owners were determined to capture in all its glory. Huge...
AWS windows and doors help bring vision to life at open plan home in Wilberforce NSW
The client for this property had a simple vision: a contemporary open-plan home that seamlessly connects with the outdoo...
Why windows matter in sustainable design
Well-specified windows and doors can be the difference between a thermally efficient design versus an over-engineered, h...
How our glazing technology can maximise energy efficiency in your home
ComfortEDGE delivers superior thermal performance and occupant comfort at a more accessible price.
Greenfleet partnership to enable 100% carbon offset of AWS fleet’s freight movements
Architectural Window Systems (AWS) is pleased to announce our partnership with Greenfleet to 100% offset the carbon emis...
Beyond the metal
In recent years and with good reason, much emphasis globally has been placed on reducing the reliance on coal generated ...
The benefit of collaborative design with Tempus Design Director Tamica Lewis
Director at Queensland-based Tempus Design and president of Building Design Queensland, Tamica Lewis, says collaboration...
Built to last: Talking longevity with Architect Tina Tziallas
Tina Tziallas, founder of Tziallas Architects, designs homes built to last, with a focus on sustainability and adaptive ...
Episode 235: Tina Tziallas on energy-efficient building design, sustainable materials and behavioural change to promote sustainability
Tina has worked on a variety of projects, including high-end and sustainable residential, multi-unit, commercial, equine...
Behind the scenes of Pentridge Prison urban revitalisation project with Dominic Gaetani
DKO Architecture is revitalizing the historic Pentridge Precinct in Coburg, originally home to notorious criminals. Thei...
Episode 227: Dominic Gaetani, the DKO lead architect on the trials & tribulations of the Pentridge Prison urban rehabilitation project
Dominic Gaetani is a senior associate from DKO Architecture, who as a Tasmanian-born architect, left the sleepy Apple Is...
Achieving sustainable housing across Australia with Trivess Moore
Sustainable housing has been a critical element of Trivess Moore’s entire life. Championing sustainable housing now unde...
Episode 213: Trivess Moore on how green building materials can help us reach our carbon targets
Trivess Moore is an Associate Professor in the School of Property, Construction and Project Management at RMIT. He is al...
Episode 207: Tamica Lewis, founder of Tempus Design Studio, on her holistic approach to residential building design & creating inspired spaces
Tamica Lewis is the Principal Building Designer and founder of Tempus Design Studio and has been involved in the Buildin...
“The game is changing for the better” says Director of Credwell Paddy Healy
Sustainability engineer, energy assessor and Director of Credwell, Paddy Healy says when it comes to achieving sustainab...
Episode 189: Sustainability Engineer and Director at Credwell Energy Paddy Healy on ESD Certifications, Energy Modelling & BAL classifications
We speak with Padraig (Paddy) Healy, sustainability engineer and Director at Credwell Energy.
CPD Online - High performance aluminium window systems: Part of the energy efficiency solution
Acknowledging the significant role it plays in the task of reducing carbon emissions – and in so doing minimising the ne...
