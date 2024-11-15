News
Consider hydronic underfloor heating, not natural gas for your new home
Heat pump systems are the future of heating and when investing in a hydronic underfloor heating system you are signing u...
How milling can help integrate hydronic underfloor heating into existing concrete floors
Concrete milling enables you to chase into the floor, creating a channel to embed hydronic underfloor heating pipes into...
Floor heating: Integral to the building design
Floor Heating comes in many forms using many products. Designing the best combination of products for each project is c...
Choosing the best flooring for underfloor heating
Unlike conventional systems based on convection heating, underfloor heating uses heat radiation to create a warm and cos...
Is underfloor heating expensive?
Underfloor heating is a cost-effective way to heat your home and could actually save you money in the long run.
Sustainable design to heat homes in winter
With new homeowners seeking ways to reduce their carbon footprint by installing solar PV systems. Comfort Heat Australia...
Floor heating: A sustainable heating option
Hydronic Floor heating systems provide the opportunity to design efficiency into a home for the winter with an opportuni...
The design implications of hydronic heating systems
Australia’s unpredictable climate and market demand has forced architects, designers and specifiers to seek energy effic...
Innovations in heating and cooling: A whitepaper on heat pump technology
Underfloor heating experts Comfort Heat have released a new whitepaper on heat pump technology. Heat pump technology for...