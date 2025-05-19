From the architect:

Located on Phillip Island, Berninneit creates a new purpose-built public building to support a range of uses including a theatre, library, gallery, museum, community function rooms and offices.

Located on the main street of Cowes on a site that’s home to significant mature trees, the challenge was to position the building in a way that could accommodate the complex program, create a welcoming civic presence, and maximise retention of existing vegetation.

Another challenge was the site’s multiple addresses. The building’s free form plan recognizes these dual approaches and responds to the existing vegetation by creating eastern and western courtyards, each with different welcoming experiences.



On Thompson Avenue, a civic lawn and plaza can host myriad public events, while on the eastern side when approaching from the carpark, an intimate sheltered courtyard provides an alternative entry and outdoor spaces for community room and library use.

The external ground plane was developed in close collaboration with Site Office Landscape Architects, whose simple and reductive palette reinforces the retained vegetation with the addition of native species in mass planting beds.



Internally, the program is organised along a central circulation spine (called the Grand Hall), which provides access to a 250-seat theatre, three multi-purpose community rooms, a regional library, historical society museum, an array of meeting rooms and council offices.

The intention of the built form is to evoke the region’s natural geology and topography. The plan layout loosely echoes the bays and sweeping beaches of the island, whilst the undulations in section speak to the rolling dunes and cliffs of the island’s beaches. Material choices also reflect the colours and textures of the island.



Warm, pink-cream brick references nearby sand dunes, beaches, and weathered granite rocks at the eastern end of Cape Woolamai, whilst internal timber columns of the grand hall speak to the island’s jetties and pier structures.

Sustainability was a central focus. Locally sourced material choices include carbon-neutral bricks made in Wollert and sustainably sourced hardwood grown in Gippsland and engineered in Wantirna. Cross-laminated timber from XLam was manufactured in Albury-Wodonga.



The building’s ambitious sustainability agenda aligns with Council’s aspiration to produce a low energy, low carbon building, with ongoing low running costs due to thermally efficient Passivhaus envelope.

The design was underpinned by extensive stakeholder engagement, to meet the needs of diverse user groups including the local historical society, genealogical society, theatre groups and community arts groups.



Our engagement methodology ensured the creation of a built form that provides maximum community asset value in an uplifting and inspiring way.

The project has been warmly received by local community. We believe it will prove a transformative project for the island by providing a state-of-the-art performance venue that attracts both local and national/international artists.



As a cultural offer, this creates opportunity to attract regional investment and increase local and regional visitation. By elevating the arts, community and culture, it enables the island to thrive in new and creative ways.

