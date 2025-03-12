Weaving tradition and a contemporary focus on living connectedly, Towoomba by Sandbox Studio draws from the existing eclecticism of Sydney’s architectural landscape. Behind the restored and preserved streetscape frontage, an additional upper level is added, neatly concealed from the streetscape.

In expanding the overall footprint of the home and inviting more light into the interior, the home feels deliberately lighter and filled with more warmth from within.



Maintaining the scale and rhythm amongst the established neighbouring homes was crucial, opting instead to layer functionality and openness from a more introspective and privately veiled approach.



A subtle interplay of the original heritage character and charm bring its more ornate detailing into a more contemporary relevant, capturing a more open style of living where connection underpins how each space is occupied.





Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?



Our initial vision for this project, following conversations with the clients, was to create a relaxed contemporary family home. We believe we stayed true to this until completion.

The vision was to create a first floor addition to incorporate new bedrooms, bathroom and second living for a growing family with minimal impact to the existing downstairs spaces.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?



We had significant challenges from the Council during the design phase for impacts from the public realm. In collaborative negotiations with Council, solutions were devised by way of minor tweaks to the form to reduce the perceived visual impacts.

During the construction phase, due to unpredictably rising costs, we had to reduce the scope of works and change to more economical materials.

How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?



We achieved this through close collaboration and workshopping together.



The clients had the following needs for the project: entertaining space to bring their friends over for which we designed an outdoor living space; extra space for a growing family for which we designed 2 additional rooms and a bathroom, and another living space upstairs - a study/library area with storage was built into this space to achieve multifunctionality because the clients work from home occasionally.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?

The unique/innovative techniques and materials were selected with an aim to control the build cost, while providing contemporary flair.



The custom steel awning over the rear doors provided shade/shelter as well as an industrial aesthetic. Due to heritage controls, we had to create around the chimney.



The shape of the new first floor addition follows the original roofline resulting in an interesting angled geometry within.



The original wedge-shaped form of the dwelling at the rear was retained, and then it was rendered with a natural unpainted finish. The stair balustrade was finely detailed steel.



How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?

This project is quite typical of the work we do and what we enjoy doing - working closely with our clients to come up with creative responses to existing unique dwellings.



As you can see from our portfolio of projects, we don’t have one particular design style, instead we aim to express the client’s personality through the architecture.



In consultation with the client, the design intent was to create a comfortable family sanctuary with warm finishes and places to relax such as a reading nook and multiple living spaces.

