Victoria has a rich history of significant country court houses. The courthouse, along with other public buildings formed a heart from which the regional town centre would evolve.



They were built to last for generations and were always fine examples of civic architecture – solid, safe and permanent, and always expressive of the values of that institution and of the community they serve at that moment in time.



The new Shepparton Law Courts building celebrates that civic importance. Located on the corner of High and Wyndham Streets, it creates a complete justice precinct with the police station to the west and the 1930s heritage Supreme Court building in the centre.



The Architectus project team on this project is composed of Mark van den Enden, Sophie Cleland, Matt Spinaze and Jo King.

Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?



Architectus: From the outset, the Shepparton Law Courts were imagined as a civic landmark that embodies the values of contemporary justice: openness, equality, and community connection. Our goal was to design a building that is welcoming and approachable, one that feels truly "for its users and of its place".



We grounded the design in three key principles: transparency, accessibility, and dignity. These values informed the entire architectural language, from the open, light-filled public spaces to the calm, intuitive internal layouts that foster calmness and ease of navigation.



A key conceptual anchor was the River Redgum, a local symbol of gathering, strength, and rootedness. Its form and natural presence inspired not only the arrival sequence but also the way indoor and outdoor spaces connect, mirroring the tree’s role as a meeting point in the Shepparton landscape.



This is also the site of the first Koorie Court where justice is delivered in the shadow of and under the Red Gum.



We also drew from the heritage of regional Victorian courthouses, particularly those by A.J. MacDonald and Percy Everett. The Courts should build on the physical memory of a country courthouse, often a major civic building in country towns and major regional centres.



The use of red brick, most notably in the plinth along the eastern facade, pays homage to these civic precedents and ties the new building to the legacy of the 1939 courthouse that remains on site. As the design progressed, we focused on breaking down the building’s visual mass through a composition of layered volumes and varied materials.



This helped create a structure that feels both solid and enduring, yet human-scaled and empathetic—a modern courthouse anchored in its place and purpose.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?



One of the most significant challenges was designing and constructing the new facility while keeping the existing 1930s courthouse operational. Maintaining full functionality for ongoing legal proceedings during construction required careful planning, phased implementation, and constant coordination with stakeholders.



Beyond the logistical complexity, we also had to manage the integration of a large new building into its urban context.



Diminishing the perceived mass of the structure, while achieving the necessary spatial and operational requirements, meant employing innovative facade articulation techniques and thoughtful massing strategies to ensure the building respected the surrounding streetscape.

How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?



Close collaboration with the newly formed Court Services Victoria was central to the project’s success. We maintained an ongoing dialogue through regular presentations with all stakeholders (including members of the judiciary) and design reviews, engaging stakeholders from across multiple jurisdictions to ensure that every layer of the design, operational, security, and user experience, was robustly considered.



A pivotal moment in this process was the creation of a full-scale courtroom mock-up at Architest in Abbotsford. Built in polystyrene, this immersive model allowed stakeholders to experience the space firsthand—testing sightlines, acoustics, spatial relationships, and finishes. This enabled a shared understanding of the design intent and facilitated constructive feedback well before construction began.



As the design progressed, we were directed to include a Family Violence Hub as part of a repurposed 1930s Court Building. The first of its kind in Victoria the FV Hub is a critical component of a contemporary legal precinct.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?



Yes, one of the standout innovations was the use of a full-scale courtroom mock-up during the design phase. Constructed in polystyrene, this model enabled the project team and client stakeholders to physically interact with the space early in the process.



It allowed us to validate critical dimensions, refine spatial relationships, and make design improvements that enhanced usability and comfort for all participants in court proceedings. We even managed to produce a foam gavel as part of the model.



Additionally, the building’s integration of daylight into courtrooms, while managing issues of glare, privacy, and environmental performance, was a significant design and technical achievement.



The layered façade system, incorporating perforated corten, precast concrete, and Alucobond panels, allows natural light to permeate deep into the interiors without compromising function or comfort. Our research early in the development of the design highlighted the importance of natural light and its impact on behavioural psychology and space.



We continue to receive positive feedback from judicial staff and other building occupants relating to the calming nature of the building.

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?



At Architectus, we believe that civic buildings should reflect the values of the communities they serve, and that they must be legible, inclusive, and deeply embedded in their context.



The Shepparton Law Courts exemplify this philosophy. The building engages sensitively with its urban surroundings, balances institutional dignity with human scale, and embraces transparency as a metaphor for justice. Generous glazing, public-facing spaces, and clear internal wayfinding reflect our ongoing commitment to democratising access to public institutions.



Our work across sectors has given us a strong foundation in the design of complex, multi-stakeholder environments. The zoning of Shepparton’s court spaces—public, semi-public, and secure—was meticulously planned to support both safety and usability.

With our diverse cross-sector experience, we have a deep programmatic understanding, particularly in complex institutional environments. The Shepparton Courts are carefully zoned for security, privacy, and circulation, balancing public, semi-public, and secure spaces, a hallmark of our user-centric, functionally resolved design.

