The ALUCOBOND® product range includes ALUCOBOND® PLUS, ALUCOBOND A2 and ALUCORE® aluminium composite materials manufactured by long-term partner, 3A Composites, Germany.

ALUCOBOND® PLUS is the original and most widely recognised aluminium composite material in the world. It offers a wide colour range, excellent fire performance and proven long-term durability, which makes it a popular choice for architects and designers.

With improved fire properties, ALUCOBOND® A2 retains the established product performance of the ALUCOBOND® family, including impact resistance, simple processing, weather resistance and long-term durability.

HVG Facades aims to support architects and designers’ aspirations from initial concept to project completion, providing individual consultancy, detailed technical support, colour charts and samples.

ALUCOBOND® PLUS

ALUCOBOND® PLUS is the industry benchmark for aluminium cladding and ACM panels. It’s the ideal solution for exterior facades offering a lightweight, rigid and weather resistant solution. With an unsurpassed finish and flatness coupled with its dynamic range of over 50 stocked colours, ALUCOBOND® PLUS continues to provide architects complete freedom of creativity and provides inspiration through the ability that it can be bent, curved and shaped.

ALUCOBOND® PLUS is used in projects ranging from the precise construction of low rise apartment buildings, company offices, commercial and industrial buildings to the prestigious landmarks of modern urban construction. Since all ALUCOBOND® PLUS products are fully recyclable, they are ideal for projects that highly value the use of eco-friendly materials. Offering local technical support and design consultation, HVG Facades continues to lead the way in façade materials.

ALUCOBOND® PLUS Benefits