The existing classroom spaces within the heritage wing are transformed into flexible and contemporary GPLAs, while a new four-storey extension will contain additional 18 new GPLAs, breakout and collaboration areas, and a tiered Presentation Space.



The extension is arranged around a central courtyard that allows natural light and air to circulate throughout the building. A variety of landscaped areas are proposed throughout the new building to provide relief from the urbanity of the surrounding buildings.



The new learning environments is light-filled, flexible, technology-enabled, naturally ventilated, have strong visual links to the landscape beyond, and above all, an inspiring space for both teachers and students to be in.

Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?



The initial vision for the Brigid Shelly Building Transformation at Our Lady of Mercy College Parramatta (OLMC) was twofold: to upgrade the building into a highly flexible, contemporary learning environment that could accommodate increasing student enrolments, and to preserve and celebrate the building’s significant heritage value.



This project marked the first step in a broader campus Master Plan, so it was critical that it set a strong precedent in terms of design quality, adaptability, and educational value.



As the design process evolved, so did the project’s emphasis on spatial diversity and environmental quality. Early engagement with staff, leadership, and students revealed the need not just for more learning spaces, but for more varied and connective spaces including indoor and outdoor, formal and informal.



What began as a brief for general learning areas expanded to include presentation zones, collaboration spaces, breakout areas, and generous open-air terraces on each level. The project moved beyond the idea of a ‘classroom building’ to become an “Oasis of Learning”, a term coined during stakeholder discussions to describe a calming, green, and inclusive environment in the heart of urban Parramatta.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?



The most significant challenge was navigating the design and construction phases amid the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. We experienced severe delays in material procurement, unpredictable labour availability, and unprecedented cost escalation, all of which could have jeopardised the project’s scope, timeline, and overall ambition.



To address these issues, we established a strong framework of governance and communication, primarily through a highly engaged Project Control Group (PCG).



This group included key College decision-makers and representatives from the design and construction teams, and met regularly to review costs, evaluate options, and make timely decisions. We also took a proactive approach to design adjustments and identify where substitutions could be made without compromising quality or intent.



Maintaining the integrity of the heritage building during construction also presented technical challenges. Structural reinforcement and services integration had to be handled with care and required custom solutions to meet both heritage requirements and contemporary performance standards. Collaboration with heritage consultants and careful staging ensured the original building was not only preserved, but revitalised.

How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?



Meeting and exceeding the client’s expectations was underpinned by a deeply collaborative and iterative engagement process. From the outset, we prioritised communication not only with the College’s leadership and operational teams, but with those who would ultimately use the building every day: teachers and students.



We facilitated a series of structured design workshops, user engagement sessions, and feedback loops throughout the planning and documentation stages. These helped to shape a Return Brief that was specific, future-focused, and aligned with OLMC’s educational vision. Topics such as curriculum planning, timetabling pressures, pastoral care, and student wellbeing were all factored into the design.



The result is a building that supports diverse teaching methodologies, enhances daily circulation and connectivity, and offers space for formal gatherings, informal interaction, and quiet reflection. It is both pedagogically effective and emotionally resonant. It’s a building the community feels proud of and connected to.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?



The project embraces several innovative strategies across structure, sustainability, and learning design. Structurally, the new wing features a hybrid frame combining cross-laminated timber (CLT) and Glulam beams with steel, reducing reliance on high-embodied carbon materials like concrete. This use of mass timber not only delivers environmental benefits but also creates warm, acoustically calm learning environments that enhance concentration and wellbeing.



The design incorporates operable walls between the classrooms, enabling rooms to combine or separate depending on class size, subject, or teaching style. Each learning area connects to covered landscaped outdoor spaces, and a retractable pergola system allows for year-round use of external learning zones.



From a sustainability perspective, the building integrates rooftop solar PV panels, rainwater harvesting, low-VOC finishes, and improved thermal insulation throughout. Even the heritage wing has been future-proofed, with upgraded services, new timber-framed windows, and mechanical systems that improve indoor air quality while preserving heritage character.



Equally important is the innovation in programmatic diversity. Each level includes a mix of general classrooms, open breakout zones, and landscaped terraces, providing a holistic and flexible learning experience.

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?



Since the project was completed, Mayoh Architects has transitioned to operating as an architectural planning consultancy, with key members of the Mayoh educational team merging with Fulton Trotter Architects.



The design team continues to deliver standout educational architecture that aligns with both the legacy of Mayoh Architects and the current design philosophy of Fulton Trotter. At Fulton Trotter, we believe in creating enduring architecture through a collaborative process of deep listening and contextual insight — design that is authentic, sustainable, and shaped by the people who use it.



The Brigid Shelly Transformation project reflects this philosophy, demonstrating a long-term, place-specific solution that supports the evolving needs of a contemporary educational community while respecting the past.



We believe great educational design empowers its users. At OLMC, that meant creating non-specialist spaces that support any curriculum, spaces that promote agency and adaptability, and environments that support both social connection and individual focus.



Heritage sensitivity is also a key part of our ethos. We strive to honour the stories embedded in existing buildings while thoughtfully inserting new layers of use and meaning. The Brigid Shelly Transformation project is a clear example of this — where a much-loved historic building has been transformed into a contemporary learning hub whilst respecting its past.



This project also reinforces our belief in the importance of landscape in learning. In an urban context like Parramatta, the provision of open space and greenery is not just an amenity, but a critical factor in wellbeing and educational success.



Ultimately, the Brigid Shelly Building reflects our commitment to a design that is authentic, responsive, and transformative. These are qualities we aim to bring to every project we undertake.

