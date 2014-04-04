Logo
SUPAWOOD SUPACOUSTIC Acoustic Timber Ceiling Sports Hall
SUPAWOOD SUPACOUSTIC Acoustic Timber Ceiling Tiles Food Court
SUPAWOOD SUPACOUSTIC Acoustic Wall Panels Interior Play Garden
SUPAWOOD SUPACOUSTIC Timber Ceiling Tiles School Library

SUPACOUSTIC: Prefinished acoustic wall and ceiling panels

Supawood's SUPACOUSTIC is a large and very versatile range of Australian-made decorative prefinished acoustic wall and ceiling panel systems with options to suit any décor and budget. The SUPACOUSTIC panel range comes in various standard configurations including perforated, slotted and creative patterns.

Overview
Description

Supawood's SUPACOUSTIC is a large and very versatile range of Australian-made decorative prefinished acoustic wall and ceiling panel systems with options to suit any décor and budget.

The SUPACOUSTIC range consists of:

  • SUPACOUSTIC NCK noise control kits for economical retrofits over existing wall and ceiling surfaces.
  • SUPACOUSTIC Custom premium bespoke wall and ceiling panels.

The SUPACOUSTIC panel range comes in various standard configurations including perforated, slotted and creative patterns. Customized configurations can also be supplied to suit bespoke project needs. Matching solid panels are also an option.

The panels are available in a large range of natural and concept timber veneers or polyurethane colour and metallic finishes.

The advantages of SUPACOUSTIC panels include:

  • Consistent high quality silky smooth finish
  • All slots and perforations are crisp and free of chips
  • Proprietary concealed fixing systems
  • Access panel options for easy access to concealed services
  • Integrated Acoustic Textile guarantees enhanced acoustic performance
  • Acoustic test results ensure acoustic criteria are met
  • Wide range means a product tailored for your application
  • Easy to specify, shop drawings and on-site quality control
  • Prefinished and cut-to-size means quick site installation
  • Provide hidden access in both ceilings and walls
  • Highly durable, easy to clean, and maintenance free
  • Fire Group 1 and 2 options available

