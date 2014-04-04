SUPACOUSTIC: Prefinished acoustic wall and ceiling panels

Supawood's SUPACOUSTIC is a large and very versatile range of Australian-made decorative prefinished acoustic wall and ceiling panel systems with options to suit any décor and budget.

The SUPACOUSTIC range consists of:

SUPACOUSTIC NCK noise control kits for economical retrofits over existing wall and ceiling surfaces.

SUPACOUSTIC Custom premium bespoke wall and ceiling panels.



The SUPACOUSTIC panel range comes in various standard configurations including perforated, slotted and creative patterns. Customized configurations can also be supplied to suit bespoke project needs. Matching solid panels are also an option.

The panels are available in a large range of natural and concept timber veneers or polyurethane colour and metallic finishes.

The advantages of SUPACOUSTIC panels include: