Kangan Institute Health and Community Centre of Excellence
Kangan Institute has unveiled its new Health and Community Centre of Excellence, a state-of-the-art facility aimed at addressing Australia’s urgent shortage of skilled professionals in the care and support sectors.
Project Summary
LocationBroadmeadows, VIC
Year2025
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectArchitectus
PhotographerTrevor Mein
Product used in project
Acoustic, Ceiling Systems, Decorative, Ceiling Tiles & PanelsTroldtekt® design solutions