Troldtekt wood wool panels: Now compatible with Rondo 64mm Furring Channel for easy installation
Last Updated on 26 Mar 2025
The Rondo 64mm Furring Channel is now available for Troldtekt installations, ensuring accurate and simple panel installation. Used with Troldtekt screws, it enables correct screw spacing in direct-fix ceilings. Troldtekt Design is exclusively distributed by CSR Himmel.
- Easy installation with Rondo 64mm Furring Channel
- Acoustic and aesthetic benefits
- Sustainability and Fire Safety Certifications
Overview
Introducing that the Rondo 64mm Furring Channel is now available for Troldtekt installations.
The 64mm Furring Channel and Clip Fixing System, used in conjunction with Troldtekt screws has been specifically designed to ensure simple and accurate installation of Troldtekt panels. Only a single furring channel is required to enable correct screw spacing in direct fix ceiling applications.
In addition to the standard panels range, Troldtekt has a Design range, which is a set of nine different routed designs. The range, distributed exclusively by CSR Himmel in Australia, allows you to create your own scalable patterns and designs in your next project.
The range consists of the following products:
- Troldtekt Line
- Troldtekt Line Design
- Troldtekt Tiles
- Troldtekt Tilt Line
- Troldtekt Dots
- Troldtekt Puzzle
- Troldtekt Curve
- Troldtekt Rhomb & Hatch
- Troldtekt Rhomb Mini & Hatch Mini
Troldtekt Design combines the acoustic and aesthetic benefits of classic Troldtekt Wood Wool panels with CNC-routed designs. These panels add a creative touch to any space and can be used on both ceilings and walls. They provide good acoustic performance with a Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC) of 0.50 through to 1.00, depending on the installation method.
Troldtekt Design panels are available in Ultrafine structure and a wide range of colors. CSR Himmel stocks Natural and Black Troldtekt Line panels, which feature linear surface grooves that create a seamless appearance when installed. Other designs and colors are available to order, subject to Minimum Order Quantities and lead times.
Product Properties:
- Dimensions: 1200x600x35mm, 2400x600x35mm (in Natural only)
- Weight: 10.2 kg per panel
- Acoustic Performance: NRC ratings between 0.50 and 1.00, based on installation.
- Installation: Panels are supplied pre-finished for easy installation but can also be spray painted onsite if required.
Certifications:
- Fire Rating: Group 1 Fire Rating in accordance with AS 5637.1:2015.
- Cradle to Cradle Gold Certification: Troldtekt panels are Cradle to Cradle Gold certified, supporting recycling, renewable energy, and material diversity principles.
- FSC Certified: Supporting responsible forestry operations, as Troldtekt panels consist of 50% wood.
