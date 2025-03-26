Logo
Himmel Troldtekt Ceilings School
Himmel Troldtekt Meeting Room
Himmel Troldtekt Ceiling
Himmel Troldtekt Ceiling Workstations
Himmel Troldtekt Classroom
Troldtekt wood wool panels: Now compatible with Rondo 64mm Furring Channel for easy installation

Last Updated on 26 Mar 2025

The Rondo 64mm Furring Channel is now available for Troldtekt installations, ensuring accurate and simple panel installation. Used with Troldtekt screws, it enables correct screw spacing in direct-fix ceilings. Troldtekt Design is exclusively distributed by CSR Himmel.

  • Product checkEasy installation with Rondo 64mm Furring Channel
  • Product checkAcoustic and aesthetic benefits
  • Product checkSustainability and Fire Safety Certifications
Overview
Description

Introducing that the Rondo 64mm Furring Channel is now available for Troldtekt installations.

The 64mm Furring Channel and Clip Fixing System, used in conjunction with Troldtekt screws has been specifically designed to ensure simple and accurate installation of Troldtekt panels. Only a single furring channel is required to enable correct screw spacing in direct fix ceiling applications.

In addition to the standard panels range, Troldtekt has a Design range, which is a set of nine different routed designs. The range, distributed exclusively by CSR Himmel in Australia, allows you to create your own scalable patterns and designs in your next project.

The range consists of the following products:

  • Troldtekt Line
  • Troldtekt Line Design
  • Troldtekt Tiles
  • Troldtekt Tilt Line
  • Troldtekt Dots
  • Troldtekt Puzzle
  • Troldtekt Curve
  • Troldtekt Rhomb & Hatch
  • Troldtekt Rhomb Mini & Hatch Mini
     

Troldtekt Design combines the acoustic and aesthetic benefits of classic Troldtekt Wood Wool panels with CNC-routed designs. These panels add a creative touch to any space and can be used on both ceilings and walls. They provide good acoustic performance with a Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC) of 0.50 through to 1.00, depending on the installation method.

Troldtekt Design panels are available in Ultrafine structure and a wide range of colors. CSR Himmel stocks Natural and Black Troldtekt Line panels, which feature linear surface grooves that create a seamless appearance when installed. Other designs and colors are available to order, subject to Minimum Order Quantities and lead times.

Product Properties:

  • Dimensions: 1200x600x35mm, 2400x600x35mm (in Natural only)
  • Weight: 10.2 kg per panel
  • Acoustic Performance: NRC ratings between 0.50 and 1.00, based on installation.
  • Installation: Panels are supplied pre-finished for easy installation but can also be spray painted onsite if required.

Certifications:

  • Fire Rating: Group 1 Fire Rating in accordance with AS 5637.1:2015.
  • Cradle to Cradle Gold Certification: Troldtekt panels are Cradle to Cradle Gold certified, supporting recycling, renewable energy, and material diversity principles.
  • FSC Certified: Supporting responsible forestry operations, as Troldtekt panels consist of 50% wood.

 

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Troldtekt Design Inspiration

3.93 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Troldtekt Product Summary

3.84 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Troldtekt Installation Guide

87.8 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Troldtekt Safety Data Sheet

138.03 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Troldtekt Use And Maintenance

39.04 KB

Download
Resources
Contact
Blacktown, NSW

New South Wales Office 26 Steel St

1300 374 253
Coopers Plains, QLD

Queensland Office 768 Boundary Rd

1300 374 253
Mawson Lakes, SA

South Australia Office Lot 100 Sharp Court

1300 374 253
Yarraville, VIC

Victoria Office 277 Whitehall Street

1300 374 253
Welshpool, WA

Western Australia Office 19 Sheffield Road

1300 374 253
