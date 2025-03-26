Introducing that the Rondo 64mm Furring Channel is now available for Troldtekt installations.

The 64mm Furring Channel and Clip Fixing System, used in conjunction with Troldtekt screws has been specifically designed to ensure simple and accurate installation of Troldtekt panels. Only a single furring channel is required to enable correct screw spacing in direct fix ceiling applications.

In addition to the standard panels range, Troldtekt has a Design range, which is a set of nine different routed designs. The range, distributed exclusively by CSR Himmel in Australia, allows you to create your own scalable patterns and designs in your next project.

The range consists of the following products:

Troldtekt Line

Troldtekt Line Design

Troldtekt Tiles

Troldtekt Tilt Line

Troldtekt Dots

Troldtekt Puzzle

Troldtekt Curve

Troldtekt Rhomb & Hatch

Troldtekt Rhomb Mini & Hatch Mini



Troldtekt Design combines the acoustic and aesthetic benefits of classic Troldtekt Wood Wool panels with CNC-routed designs. These panels add a creative touch to any space and can be used on both ceilings and walls. They provide good acoustic performance with a Noise Reduction Coefficient (NRC) of 0.50 through to 1.00, depending on the installation method.

Troldtekt Design panels are available in Ultrafine structure and a wide range of colors. CSR Himmel stocks Natural and Black Troldtekt Line panels, which feature linear surface grooves that create a seamless appearance when installed. Other designs and colors are available to order, subject to Minimum Order Quantities and lead times.

Product Properties:

Dimensions: 1200x600x35mm, 2400x600x35mm (in Natural only)

1200x600x35mm, 2400x600x35mm (in Natural only) Weight: 10.2 kg per panel

10.2 kg per panel Acoustic Performance: NRC ratings between 0.50 and 1.00, based on installation.

NRC ratings between 0.50 and 1.00, based on installation. Installation: Panels are supplied pre-finished for easy installation but can also be spray painted onsite if required.

Certifications: