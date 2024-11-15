News
Introducing the Himmel Product Guide
The new product guide features our suite of global product partners including Ecophon, Gyprock, RONDO, Martini, OWA, Him...
Benefits of Himmel’s aluminium skirting for commercial interiors
Himmel’s Aluminium Skirting and Geometric range support a variety of architectural profiles for the interior commercial ...
dECO blades deliver curated sound absorption solution at Mountain High Shopping Centre
The dECO blades collection aesthetically enhances any space and reduces unwanted background noise.
Himmel solutions help achieve design goals at Arcadis’ Melbourne office fitout
For their new Melbourne office fitout, Arcadis sought a modern, efficient design, which also made a statement.
Design meets functionality in CSR Himmel’s ‘cloud’ ceiling system
Combining design and functionality, this system can be installed in any pattern you desire, creating a cloud-like appear...
Gyprock Rigitone ceilings add visual interest, cushion sound at Allianz Stadium
Key to assisting this landmark development deliver on time and under budget was CSR’s internal lining solutions, with a ...
Custom timber wedge ceiling impresses at Mental Health Commission office in Perth
The new fitout of the office space meant that mental health was at the forefront of the design process.
Reducing sound reverberation in Darwin school’s waiting area
Designed to replicate the school crest, these panels were installed to reduce sound reverberation in the waiting area of...
Reducing echo in interior spaces
Martini Absorb, a high performance sound absorptive insulation product from Himmel Interior Systems, was installed at Cl...
Resources
CPD
CPD Online - Physical contaminant ratings in ceiling grid tiles: A guide for specifiers
The term ‘clean room’ refers to spaces – such as science laboratories, data centres, food manufacturing facilities, heal...
