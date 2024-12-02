A sumptuous, cantilevered tower in Melbourne’s Docklands

At 44 storeys high, Marina Tower is the tallest tower in New Quay Central’s master plan.

Its unique, tilted design is the result of a proposition to challenge the normal conventions of the high-rise typology – the repetitive stacked floor plate – with a sculptural urban form with shifting and cantilevering floor plans and apartment types.

The tower is split into two major forms cantilevering and moving in opposite directions, which is exaggerated through the use of different glass colours in different sections of the building. The total cantilever of the tallest tower is effectively 10 metres over the lower vertical portion.

The building’s sculptural composition is more than just visually striking – it provides greater eastern and western facade dimensions, allowing additional sunlight access to a tower that is predominantly a north-south elevation. Leaning towers also provide greater access to cross ventilation through the increasing number of corner apartments, and more apartments enjoy a view of the CBD.

According to the architects, while the visual effect is simple, the design created many challenges in terms of structure, services and the various apartment types. This was eventually resolved, the result being two tower elements that hide all roof services within, with luxe interior treatments that complement the structure’s striking exterior.

Key products/suppliers