Armourpanel: A superior strength & decorative plywood

Big River Group’s Armourpanel is Australia’s strongest decorative plywood, proven to tolerate extreme heat and humidity, and resist shrinkage while maintaining a high-quality aesthetic.

Available as F22 and F27 plywoods, these are some of the strongest available in the world. Amourpanel’s toughness make it ideal as flooring, ceiling or wall linings in hard wearing areas, as well as components in furniture and cabinetry.

The durability of the hardwood veneers used in every layer of Armourpanel make it the natural choice for residential or commercial interior applications requiring strength, durability, resilience, stability and impact resistance.

It is manufactured in Grafton NSW, and available in several different Australian native species – Blackbutt, Flooded Gum, Spotted Gum, and Sydney Blue Gum.

Armourpanel is precision-engineered using a cross-ply manufacturing process, bonding five layers of Australian eucalypt hardwood sheets together to form a solid, stable timber.

Available as a 2400 x 1200 sheet or optional 1800 x 1200 sheet, no two of these natural timber sheets are alike, meaning no pattern repeats – every one is individual.