Big River Armourpanel East Street
Big River Armourpanel Marra Yeh Redfern House
Big River Armourpanel Marra Yeh Redfern House Backyard
Big River Armourpanel Marra Yeh Redfern House Office
Big River Armourpanel Three Blue Ducks
Big River Group Armourpanel The Lindis
Big River Group Armourpanel The Lindis Lobby
|

Armourpanel: A superior strength & decorative plywood

Last Updated on 02 Nov 2017

Big River Group’s Armourpanel is Australia’s strongest decorative plywood, proven to tolerate extreme heat and humidity, and resist shrinkage while maintaining a high-quality aesthetic. Available as F22 and F27 plywoods, some of the strongest in the world. Amourpanel’s toughness make it ideal as flooring, ceiling, wall linings in hard wearing areas and parts in furniture and cabinetry.

Overview
Description

Big River Group’s Armourpanel is Australia’s strongest decorative plywood, proven to tolerate extreme heat and humidity, and resist shrinkage while maintaining a high-quality aesthetic.

Available as F22 and F27 plywoods, these are some of the strongest available in the world. Amourpanel’s toughness make it ideal as flooring, ceiling or wall linings in hard wearing areas, as well as components in furniture and cabinetry.

The durability of the hardwood veneers used in every layer of Armourpanel make it the natural choice for residential or commercial interior applications requiring strength, durability, resilience, stability and impact resistance.

It is manufactured in Grafton NSW, and available in several different Australian native species – Blackbutt, Flooded Gum, Spotted Gum, and Sydney Blue Gum.

Armourpanel is precision-engineered using a cross-ply manufacturing process, bonding five layers of Australian eucalypt hardwood sheets together to form a solid, stable timber.

Available as a 2400 x 1200 sheet or optional 1800 x 1200 sheet, no two of these natural timber sheets are alike, meaning no pattern repeats – every one is individual.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
Armourpanel

645.05 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
Armourpanel Specifications & Installation Instructions

591.7 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressBeard, ACT

Timberwood, Beard 2 Copper Crescent

(02) 6293 8555
Display AddressHume, ACT

Canberra 13 Sheppard Street

(02) 6260 1366
Display AddressDr Albion Park Rail, NSW

Albion Park Rail United Building Products 3 Durgadin

(02) 4235 7000
Display AddressGrafton, NSW

Grafton Trenayr Rd, Junction Hill

(02) 6644 0900
Display AddressKiama, NSW

Kiama 113 Shoalhaven Street

02 4232 6600
Display AddressLidcombe, NSW

FA Mitchell, Lidcombe (Warehouse) 41 East Street

(02) 9646 2777
Display AddressMt Druitt, NSW

Sydney 89 Kurrajong Avenue

02 8822 5555
Display AddressSmeaton Grange, NSW

Timberwood, Smeaton Grange (Warehouse) 2/39 Topham Road

(02) 8000 5599
Display AddressAitkenvale, QLD

Townsville Corner Anne and Rendle St

07 4431 2500
Display AddressBrendale, QLD

Revolution, Brendale 89 South Pine Road

(07) 3205 9182
Display AddressBurleigh Heads, QLD

Gold Coast 11 Central Drive

07 5522 0624
Display AddressHillcrest, QLD

Hillcrest, Brisbane 24 Johnson Road

07 3080 2700
Display AddressWarana, QLD

Sunshine Coast 10 Main Drive

07 5439 1000
Display AddressBreakwater, VIC

Geelong 15-17 Leather Street

03 5223 2888
Display AddressCampbellfield, VIC

Timberwood, Campbellfield 76 – 106 National Blvd

(03) 8301 1300
Display AddressEpping, VIC

Epping Timber 78 Cooper St

03 9401 1033
Office AddressMeadowbrook, QLD

Meadowbrook, Brisbane 45 Ellerslie Road

07 3451 8300
Office AddressDry Creek, SA

Dry Creek, Adelaide 142 Cavan Road

08 8203 2933
Office AddressEdinburgh, SA

Edinburgh, Adelaide 10 Kingstag Crescent

1300 224 366
Office AddressDandenong South, VIC

Timberwood, Dandenong South 185 Hammond Road

(03) 8780 4666
Office AddressDandenong South, VIC

Dandenong South, Melbourne 24 Discovery Road

03 9586 6900
Office AddressSt Bellevue, WA

Midland, Perth 30 Clayton

08 9274 8077
Office AddressWelshpool, WA

Welshpool, Perth 255 Treasure Road

08 9256 7400
