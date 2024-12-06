The one-of-a-kind curvature of Tamarama House

Like a sea-worn rock, the soft curves of Tamarama House belie the home’s robust, weather-proof character. Located on a corner site on the hills overlooking the Sydney suburb of Tamarama Beach, the design allows the house to be a sculpture on the site, while withstanding the site’s exposure to the elements.

The base of the Porebski Architects-designed home is made from stone, the heaviness of which is offset on the curved and cream-coloured façade of the upper levels. A series of timber batten extensions form bay windows against the white render masonry; a naturalistic sense that sits with the Will Dangar-designed gardens below.

On the inside, the typical floorplan of a family home has been inverted. In Tamarama House, the upper levels are dedicated to living spaces, so that the family of four and their guests can take advantage of views over the ocean. The volume of the roof space is also in full effect here, creating a series of formed and sculptural ceilings.

The footprint has been designed in an L-shape, to create a courtyard that is open to the sun but closed to the wind. “The courtyard acts as a private outdoor area which is purposely orientated to the sun yet protected from the sea breezes, which are a daily occurrence,” says the architect. This space flows around to the pool area at the rear.

As befits such a setting, outdoor spaces have been incorporated throughout the levels of Tamarama House. The upper living areas open out onto a large, covered terrace with elevated views of the ocean, while cavity sliding doors connect the downstairs rear play room to the courtyard and pool garden. A covered terrace contains a built-in barbecue as a final outdoor touch with an Australian twist.