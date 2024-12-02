The luxury building defining the gateway to Brisbane's commercial district

This project is a distinctive residential tower that according to the architect, defines the northern gateway to Brisbane’s commercial district.

Designed as a “world-class home for busy city-dwelling professionals”, Spire Residences includes one and two-bedroom apartments, rooftop facilities (such as a pool, gym and kitchen), a concierge service, library, meeting areas and private theatre.

It is adjacent to the Orient Hotel and cathedral precinct in central Brisbane, an area home to heritage buildings with a rich palette of forms and materials.

According to the architect, the tower speaks two languages: one at street level to its vibrant cultural heritage neighbours, and another towards its younger and taller companions for centralised city living.

“The patterning and detailing of the brick podium refers to the heritage buildings, and assists in creating the humanised streetscape that the existing buildings successfully achieve. The development responds to the scale, form and materiality of nearby buildings in a complementary manner,” says the architect.

“The undulating façade was conceived as a net that expands horizontally in response to the building’s curves, privacy, sun shading and view lines.”

Modern luxury features include an infinity edge rooftop pool and a private dining room with panoramic city views.

