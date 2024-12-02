Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
The luxury building defining the gateway to Brisbane's commercial district

The luxury building defining the gateway to Brisbane's commercial district

This project is a distinctive residential tower that defines the northern gateway to Brisbane’s commercial district.

34700.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34701.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34702.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34703.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34704.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34705.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34706.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34707.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34708.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34709.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34710.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34711.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34712.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34713.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34715-Roofplan.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34716-SouthEastPodium.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34717-TypicalFloorPla.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34718.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34719-NorthWestPodium.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34720.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34721.jpg

sharestar

1 of 21 slides

34712-1.jpg

This project is a distinctive residential tower that according to the architect, defines the northern gateway to Brisbane’s commercial district.

Designed as a “world-class home for busy city-dwelling professionals”, Spire Residences includes one and two-bedroom apartments, rooftop facilities (such as a pool, gym and kitchen), a concierge service, library, meeting areas and private theatre.

It is adjacent to the Orient Hotel and cathedral precinct in central Brisbane, an area home to heritage buildings with a rich palette of forms and materials.

34713-1.jpg

According to the architect, the tower speaks two languages: one at street level to its vibrant cultural heritage neighbours, and another towards its younger and taller companions for centralised city living.

“The patterning and detailing of the brick podium refers to the heritage buildings, and assists in creating the humanised streetscape that the existing buildings successfully achieve. The development responds to the scale, form and materiality of nearby buildings in a complementary manner,” says the architect.

“The undulating façade was conceived as a net that expands horizontally in response to the building’s curves, privacy, sun shading and view lines.”

Modern luxury features include an infinity edge rooftop pool and a private dining room with panoramic city views.

34714.jpg

SUSTAINABILITY FEATURES

  • External vertical greenery and layered podium façades provide an integrated shading system
  • A naturally ventilated car park reduces mechanical load and reduces energy consumption
  • Rainwater harvesting irrigates the vast internal and external green spaces
  • A centralised chilled water plant serves individual CHW air conditioning systems, which offer significant energy savings over time compared with conventional split air conditioning systems used for residential buildings
Project Summary
LocationBrisbane, QLD
Year2017
StatusComplete
Size36,415 m²
Credits
ArchitectJohn Wardle Architects
PhotographerBrett Boardman
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap