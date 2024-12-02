Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
A large sunken courtyard is cut into the escarpment at the rear of the dwelling, providing a meditative and calming outlook from adjoining spaces, a juxtaposition to the site�s expansive and sometimes extreme primary aspect.

The house on Pittwater

The design responds to a steep one directional Western facing site overlooking Sydney’s Pittwater.

106904-ChurchPointHous.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

106906-ChurchPointHous.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

106908-ChurchPointHous.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

106909-ChurchPointHous.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

106910-ChurchPointHous.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

106912-ChurchPointHous.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

106915-ChurchPointHous.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

106916-ChurchPointHous.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

106917-ChurchPointHous.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

106918-ChurchPointHous.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

106921-ChurchPointHous.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

106931-ChurchPointHous.jpg

sharestar

1 of 12 slides

From the architect:

The design responds to a steep one directional Western facing site overlooking Sydney’s Pittwater.

A large sunken courtyard is cut into the escarpment at the rear of the dwelling, providing a meditative and calming outlook from adjoining spaces, a juxtaposition to the site’s expansive and sometimes extreme primary aspect.

A large sunken courtyard is cut into the escarpment at the rear of the dwelling, providing a meditative and calming outlook from adjoining spaces, a juxtaposition to the site’s expansive and sometimes extreme primary aspect.

Transparency within the dwelling’s core provides an interconnectivity between these contrasting edges allowing the habitants to experience an ever-changing quality of light and atmosphere, whilst connecting to the landscape.

Project Summary
LocationChurch Point, NSW
Year2019
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectCHROFI
PhotographerBrett Boardman
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap