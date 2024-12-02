From the architect:

The pool house is a statement in simple function. Its robust palette of natural materials serve as a poignant statement in the outdoor living space, making the pool house a focal point for leisure and relaxation within the home.

Responding to the brief we sought to create a structure that harmonises with the suburban surroundings while providing an outstanding functional and aesthetically appealing outdoor living space.

Expertly manipulating the natural elements of the landscape to create a soothing and relaxing atmosphere, the use of natural materials such as wood and stone further augment the project’s contextual relevance.

The design features a minimalist yet impactful approach to the materials used opting for a durable and long-lasting palette. The pool house functions as a sanctuary for changing, showering, and unwinding. The open-air seating area provides a welcoming space for socialising and enjoying the outdoor environment.