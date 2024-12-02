The Orange house

From the architects:

Stretched across a ridge near Orange, NSW, sits a stunning new modular home that follows the lay of the land and sited to enjoy dramatic views across the valley towards Mount Canobolas.

The 190-hectare working farm is pastoral and tranquil. Owing to the site’s location, the Sydney-based clients engaged Modscape to conduct the construction offsite in a controlled factory environment to eliminate potential weather delays and erase the task of coordinating multiple trades – difficult in a rural setting that’s close to four hours’ drive from their permanent residence.

Through the design phase Modscape developed and refined the initial concept sketches to create a beautiful three-bedroom/two-bathroom home that’s very efficient from a modular point of view – the 225sqm home utilises just three modules.

Externally, the house is clad in vertical Silvertop Ash timber which will silver off and blend into the surroundings. Apart from small glimpses into the interior upon approach, the façade gives little away as to the interior design of the rest of the house.

The house’s T-shaped plan creates separate wings for living, sleeping and utilities, and enables the house to open to its surroundings, taking in the valley views to the south. Windows and doors have been positioned to maximise their effect as frames to the landscape: the low wide window which, when seated, frames a view towards the tree line; the enclosed porch (complete with outdoor fireplace and hammock-hanging hooks) is a perfect vantage point for watching the weather roll up the valley; and the window in the living area perfectly captures the spectacular sunsets.

Services, including the mudroom laundry – complete with ample storage for muddy boots and wet coats – family bathroom and powder room are located in one wing to ensure the living spaces remain clutter-free and open towards the view. Although there are gathering areas and fluid spaces, there are also intimate nooks, such as window seats in the bedrooms and a private deck for the master suite.

Internally the neutral palette is contemporary with a hint of the country, featuring open timber shelves, a large log fire, Scyon-lined walls and ceramic tiles. Warm timber shelves and furniture provide a great counterpoint to the dark kitchen joinery – the resulting effect being one of simplicity and balance.