Located on a prominent Gold Coast intersection, Contreras Earl Architecture’s The Lanes Residences sits on a prime site along the glitter strip’s coastline.

Comprising a grouping of four residential towers, the precinct intersects both urban and landscape within the design, with the facade mimicking the topography and local flora.

The facade features an exoskeleton of vertical limbs and glass-reinforced concrete which supports the towers and provides shading. Two 10-storey towers comprise retail and commercial offerings, with the other two 12-storey towers holding resident amenities including a swimming pool and terrace, sauna, spa and gymnasium, a games lounge, and meeting room.

The facade is designed in such a way to mitigate heat, with each glass reinforced concrete column connecting to the internal floorplan. The columns work to frame the balconies and alleviate sunlight exposure.

Open plan living and a number of doors and intrusion allow for breeze permeation, with deeply recessed balconies providing ideal external spaces. The retail and commercial precincts ensure residents do not contribute to pollution and support communal living.