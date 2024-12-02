Striking a fine balance between entertaining and practicality, Archie Bolden’s interior design of The Hall House is equally stylish and functional.

Curated for a young family, a minimalist approach to the decoration was adopted, with a neutral colour palette and occasional vibrant hues seen amongst the furniture and accessories. This creates a clean and uncluttered look that is perfect for a family home.

The statement pieces in the home were custom designed to blend seamlessly with the overall aesthetic. In addition to the minimalist design, the Hall House also features a number of practical elements that make it perfect for a family home. The kitchen is spacious and well-equipped, while bedrooms are comfortable.