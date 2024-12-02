Based in the colossal masterplanned community Midtown MacPark, Candalepas Associates’ Terraces by the Park underpins the luxurious nature of a contemporary terrace house.

Comprising four three-level, four bedroom homes, the project possesses qualities unheralded within the region. Awash with natural light and quality finishes, the open plan configuration is accompanied by an elegant kitchen that opens out to an alfresco courtyard which offers direct access to the residents’ only garden. A family room upstairs located will provide extra space and flexibility with integrated storage solutions. The room can easily be utilised as a retreat for parents if the client chooses to do so.

Each terrace has been oriented towards the north to take in views of the landscape, with greenery planted throughout the internal courtyard to boost the feeling of wellbeing.

“Their presence on the street is like a traditional terrace row, and they all have discrete front yards, pathways and fences. This gives them a sense of intimacy, and yet they are very private and independent from the street which serves them,” says Candalepas Associates CEO Angelo Candalepas.

“Contemporary and quality fixtures and inclusions have been chosen for these four terraces. The kitchen offers state-of-the-art energy efficient appliances and clean-air induction cooking.

“Sheltered by a pergola, the rear courtyard is a private oasis that unfurls from the living spaces—an open invitation for relaxation, entertaining and easy alfresco summer dining. The interior design has been approached to foster family cultures, providing spaces that bring families together while also giving you space to retreat to when you need it.

Completion of Terraces by the Park is expected in late 2023.