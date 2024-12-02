A subtle, two-storey addition placed at the rear of an inner Melbourne terrace house, Dreamer Lab’s Terrace House 1 derives its name from being a flagship of sorts for dwellings of a similar nature. With owners constantly scratching their heads on what to do with houses reaching decrepitude, the practice hopes to have shown a potential way forward for those who are tossing up whether to knock down, refurbish or extend.

The addition was created to increase connectivity between family members and the outdoors. One family member, a frontline medical worker forced to work a range of shifts around the clock, was factored heavily into the design. Dreamer Lab devised an addition of two levels that would seamlessly connect with the characteristics of the house and subsequently, the street it resides upon. The form of the addition is driven by the compact site, planning regulations, and the desire for outlook from all rooms.

Despite being of a similar nature in a stylistic sense, the edition is sealed thermally from the existing dwelling. A fully native green roof at the first-floor level provides an outlook, a private terrace for the owner, and a great place for a coffee or beer, before or after work. The first floor doubles as a cooling mechanism, reducing urban heat island effect due to the extensive flora placed on the balcony.

The work conducted by Dreamer Lab is equally conscious and contemporary. Furthering the nature of the existing domicile, Terrace House 1 is a thoughtful addition that accounts for family members, the house it is connected to and its locale.