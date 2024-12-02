Taranaki Rift: A geology-inspired home renovation

Taranaki Rift is a home renovation and extension inspired by the Taranaki Rift rupture off the east bank of Brunswick, with its uniqueness in an otherwise conforming terrain.

The result is a reimagined home with unexpected angles and an interesting mix of materials.

The brief

The brief was to design a new kitchen, dining room, laundry, living room and an additional bedroom. The aim of this was to create more space in communal areas and open the house up to northern light and the surrounding gardens.

Design response