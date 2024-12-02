Text description provided by the architects. Understanding the significant heritage value of the Symmons Plains homestead, our clients approached the project with a clear vision; to restore the ageing original buildings, then introduce functional, contemporary elements that would remain sensitive to the 19th-century architecture.



As is typical of early Georgian homes, the original homestead was quite stripped back, austere and utilitarian in appearance.

The new lightweight, highly glazed insertions reflect this simplicity in form and proportion, while their transparency and reduced height allow the original heritage buildings to take prominence in the design.

The new intervention, essentially a long extruded tube, connects both outbuildings and the rear wing of the homestead into one single consolidated structure.

This connection activates the entire cluster of buildings, transforming forgotten spaces into living, social additions to the family home.