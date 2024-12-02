Austin Design’s reinvention of Richmond House looks to juxtapose modernity and tradition, with its new addition creating a striking contrast to the atypical Victorian terrace house.

The light grey contemporary extension looks weightless in volume, with steel doors and a flat green roof furthering modernity and sustainability.

The interior of the extension is characterised by concrete floors and cleverly designed cabinetry. The concrete floors provide a sense of permanence and stability, while the cabinetry adds a touch of warmth and sophistication.

The main living area is open plan, which creates a sense of spaciousness and flow. The living area is separated from the main bedrooms by steel windows and doors, which allow for privacy when needed. The living area flows seamlessly into the green yard, creating a harmonious connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.

The green yard is a tranquil oasis in the heart of the city. The yard is filled with lush vegetation, which provides a sense of peace and tranquillity. The yard also features a fire pit, which can be used for entertaining or simply relaxing.

Richmond House is a modern masterpiece that perfectly blends traditional and contemporary architecture. The house is a testament to the skill and creativity of the architects, who have created a truly unique and special space.