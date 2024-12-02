The Portsea home that rises out of the rocks

Point Nepean Residence is a tribute to its coastal bush surrounds. Situated among thick tea tree parklands overlooking Portsea Pier and Port Phillip Bay, the robust structure blends seamlessly with the environment.

The rough, weathered texture of the home’s stone facade is reminiscent of the rocky breakwater boulders situated below the site, making the house look like it has risen up from the rocks. The facade was created using imported Travertine from Eco Outdoor, chosen for its robustness and ability to stand up to the coastal elements.

Sustainably sourced plantation teak wraps the lower portion of the building and acts as the perfect companion for the Travertine facade above. The mechanically operated teak screens on the upstairs windows frame views of the bay and protect the occupants from strong winds and harsh summer sun.

The house is set back from the road with only glimpses of the building details visible from the entranceway. It is only once approached that the house slowly starts to reveal itself.

Inside the home’s tall front gate, occupants and visitors are guided down a long walkway next to an atrium-style internal courtyard that opens out into the main living area with views of the pier and ocean beyond.