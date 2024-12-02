Mountain views and a resort feel in a Mornington Peninsula home

Martha’s Peak is a timeless, contemporary home with scenic views and a resort feel. The home has been designed to capture all potential mountain and bay views from its surroundings while capturing as much natural light as possible.

“We were able to be creative and textural on this project. The aim was to create a dynamic design with contrasting materials – soft and hard, light and dark,” says Seline Seven, interior designer at Arki Design Studio.

The architects used concrete walls, black aluminium cladding and large glass windows, together with timber cladding as a contrast to soften these hard materials. The landscaping is also a soft neutral tone with white pebbles as ground cover and a selection of native plants and grasses to create a coastal vibe.

“This allows the features of the building to be bold and be in the foreground,” adds Seven.

But while the home exudes a sense of ease and simplicity, its construction definitely posed a challenge.

“The site was one of the steepest sites we have had to work with,” says Seven.

“Especially combined with capturing the views to Port Phillip Bay and the mountains. We used terracing and a split-level floor plan to capture a view from every room possible and reduce bulk excavation as well as manipulating the floor plan to capture as much natural light as possible.”

SUSTAINABILITY FEATURES

Double glazed argon filled glazing

Water tanks

37mm silvertop ash timber cladding

Insulation to all walls, roofs and floors

KEY PRODUCTS/SUPPLIERS

Timber cladding: Radial Timbers

Windows: AWS Aluminium

Concrete: Holcim

Black cladding: Alucobond

Marble: Signorino

Appliances: Miele