Mesa Aldinga Beach is a project by Architects Ink featuring six beachfront residences designed to create a seamless indoor-outdoor living experience.

Each residence has a unique stepped frontage, resembling birds taking flight, and boasts its own character. Upon entering, exposed beams overhead create an atmosphere reminiscent of a jetty's underbelly, symbolically connecting the home's heart to the beach. Here, a dedicated space allows for the storage of surfboards and beach gear, ever ready for the next seaside adventure.

Stepping further inside, an internal courtyard bathes the centre of the dwelling in natural light. The strategically designed skillion roof plays a dual role: inviting the morning sun to grace the kitchen and sheltering the living areas from the afternoon heat. High-level windows and expansive views towards the horizon further strengthen the connection to the sea and sky.

The material choices prioritise simplicity and durability. Exposed rafters visually unify the indoor and outdoor spaces, while robust concrete block walls embrace the activities of everyday life, offering a sense of permanence and security. The overall design fosters relaxation, with the gentle sea breeze flowing freely and sandy footprints a welcome sight.

Close collaboration between Architects Ink and the builder, who enjoyed a long-standing relationship, ensured the project met the client's vision from the very beginning. The brief called for six residences, each featuring a main bedroom suite, flexible living arrangements to accommodate various needs, an elevated living area to maximise the captivating ocean views, and a private backyard perfect for entertaining.

The project's aesthetic is influenced by a "raw finish" approach, reflected in the modest material selection and construction methods. This, combined with design details reminiscent of early Australian modernist dwellings, imbues Mesa Aldinga Beach with a timeless character. Exposed rafters and ceiling siding unify communal areas, further blurring the lines between internal and external spaces. The robust concrete block walls provide a comforting sense of solidity and shelter, framing the vibrant life that unfolds within.