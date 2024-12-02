From the architect:

Calmly sitting at the tranquil water's edge in Noosa, the Mermaid Quay House is at its heart a family retreat that balances leisure, relaxation and the thrill of a weekend escape.

The client wanted to engage with the Noosa river and waterways, with the shared living spaces connecting directly to the water, with a feeling of being public and out in the open. In contrast, the upper floor where the sleeping quarters are located was desired to be a reprieve from more open and on-display spaces below.

Through consultation with the client, a set of design principles was agreed for a home with contemporary, cool and minimalist spaces and a sense of monumental scale. The spatial arrangement followed on from an iterative development of a previous built work collaboration between the client and architect in Noosa. Design ideas established in the previous home continued to evolve and develop through this latest project.

The lines between private and public are clearly divided between the ground and upper floor. Embodying a feeling of expansive, cool materiality with a balance of warm, refined details, the ground floor features ample living, dining and kitchen spaces for friends and family to lounge and enjoy the river view.

A grand 6m high hallway connects the river through to the street and allows for natural breezes to flow through the home. The principal bedrooms and bathrooms are located on the upper floor, arranged to create a private retreat through the careful curation of view angles and translucent glazing, along with the use of adjustable curtains and screens all while maximising outlooks to the river.

The architecture and interior design brings to fruition a contemporary approach that is balanced with softer textures and tones through the use of timber and stone in key locations. The end result is a space that is elegant, timeless and comfortable.