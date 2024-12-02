Designed by TURNER Studio, Meridian Miranda provides residences for essential workers heightened by a robust and contemporary tonal palette. Located in the Shire, 50% of the 102 apartments across the development are built to rent, with the remainder being build to sell.

Sitting 30 kilometres from the Sydney CBD, the coastal location of the two buildings provides a wonderful, well connected setting.

Floorplates are generous in size thanks to ratio concessions from the NSW Government, varying from 62 sqm for a one bedroom apartment, and up to 135 sqm for three bedrooms. Each building offers terraces and roof gardens with stunning views across to the Georges River and the city lights in the distance.

The roof terraces were also carefully crafted, conceived as a series of outdoor spaces that include multiple options for entertaining friends and family, or simply taking in the impressive views while tending the community vegetable gardens.

“The quality of the design was the driving factor in bringing together the development, with an emphasis on space, finishes and detail from the outset,” says TURNER Director James McCarthy.

“The contours and ridgeline of the local area assisted in generating the schematics for the towers, leading to its curvaceous form and landscaping that will see the buildings literally ‘veiled’ in greenery.”

“It is a beautifully unique building that is striking in design while also delivering a fantastic liveable offering for residents.”