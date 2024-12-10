Mcgrath HQ Pyrmont

From the design team:

A bespoke office solution merging two existing office spaces into McGrath’s new Head Office.

A mid-century modern fit-out, heavily featuring Notaio Walnut Polytec and terrazzo throughout; the design finishes were carefully selected to compliment the building’s existing façade, including the terracotta-coloured window frames to the perimeter of the space.

White metal mesh ceiling tiles were chosen over typical fibre optic tiles to enhance the sophistication of the space. An inviting office environment was curated, reflecting the company’s brand and ethos as a real estate agency.

Every detail was thoughtfully designed from a user perspective. A welcoming reception and waiting area for clients features bespoke light fittings and lamps, creating a comfortable atmosphere.

A slim bookcase with wallpaper backing and LED lighting, aesthetically displays books in a unique way. A study room with an ethanol fireplace acts as a separate breakout space or intimate meeting area for staff.

Custom credenzas made from Polytec in the meeting rooms include recesses to accommodate stationary, glassware and crockery, ensuring both functionality and elegance.

The result is a bespoke, efficient, and inviting workplace that supports a vibrant office culture.