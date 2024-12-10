Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Mcgrath HQ Pyrmont

Mcgrath HQ Pyrmont

A bespoke office solution merging two existing office spaces into McGrath’s new Head Office.

large_240511_DW_TUC_McGrath_s09_0250_copy_2.jpeg

sharestar

1 of 4 slides

large_240511_DW_TUC_McGrath_s10_0286_copy_2.jpeg

sharestar

1 of 4 slides

large_240511_DW_TUC_McGrath_s13_0330_copy_2.jpeg

sharestar

1 of 4 slides

large_240511_DW_TUC_McGrath_s17_0430_V2_NoChairs_copy_2.jpeg

sharestar

1 of 4 slides

From the design team:

A bespoke office solution merging two existing office spaces into McGrath’s new Head Office.

A mid-century modern fit-out, heavily featuring Notaio Walnut Polytec and terrazzo throughout; the design finishes were carefully selected to compliment the building’s existing façade, including the terracotta-coloured window frames to the perimeter of the space.

White metal mesh ceiling tiles were chosen over typical fibre optic tiles to enhance the sophistication of the space. An inviting office environment was curated, reflecting the company’s brand and ethos as a real estate agency.

Every detail was thoughtfully designed from a user perspective. A welcoming reception and waiting area for clients features bespoke light fittings and lamps, creating a comfortable atmosphere.

A slim bookcase with wallpaper backing and LED lighting, aesthetically displays books in a unique way. A study room with an ethanol fireplace acts as a separate breakout space or intimate meeting area for staff.

Custom credenzas made from Polytec in the meeting rooms include recesses to accommodate stationary, glassware and crockery, ensuring both functionality and elegance.

The result is a bespoke, efficient, and inviting workplace that supports a vibrant office culture.

Project Summary
LocationPyrmont, NSW
Year2024
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectThe Unlisted Collective
PhotographerDave Wheeler
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap