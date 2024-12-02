Logo
The Launceston House

The Launceston House

A Tasmanian mid-century gem is given a contemporary addition bringing sunshine, courtyards and modern simplicity.

A Tasmanian couple wanted to downsize and return to Launceston to be close to family, friends and easy to access services.

They selected a modest mid-century house to begin. Their brief was clear: they wanted simple, minimal and modern.

They wanted to capitalise on the sunshine, connect to their garden and increase the privacy of the front garden.

Images: Supplied

Project Summary
LocationLaunceston, TAS
Year2020
StatusComplete
Credits
ArchitectHindley & Co
PhotographerBrett Boardman
