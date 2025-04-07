Located on the Frankston train line, the Glen Huntly Level Crossing Removal Project re-envisioned the existing rail corridor, creating safer connections and providing a new train station, tram stop and associated infrastructure to service the local community.



“Removal of the Neerim Road and Glen Huntly Road level crossings – previously referred to as ‘the Berlin Wall’ locally because of the length of boom gate down time on the busy Frankston Line – has completely changed how locals use their community,” says Antonia Buckland, Program Director for the Level Crossing Removal Project.

“The hero feature of the station design, inspired by local architecture, is a brick archway. This is unique among stations built by the Level Crossing Removal Project.



“Where there was traffic congestion, the community now has a vibrant station precinct, landscaping, pocket park and active transport options via a shared use path connecting Caulfield and Bentleigh.”

The design celebrates the character of the Glen Huntly Road retail precinct whist establishing a new open town square. Timber seating and planters, akin to market crates, are a departure from typical cold concrete and heavy masonry planters seen in civic spaces – and are removable to allow the forecourt to be adapted for community events and performances.



A material palette of red brick, stone, timber and anodised aluminium complements the fabric of the surrounding streetscape, while providing a unique identity.

Striking LED light sculptures by local artist Meagan Streader are located within the entry concourse. Integrated with the forecourt seating elements, they are showcased in vertical displays, allowing the works to be viewed from all angles.



The station features solar panels on the concourse canopy roof, tank captured water, and durable long-life material selections to enhance the longevity and sustainability of the revitalised station.

Celebrating the deeper history of the local retail and civic hub, the project has improved commuter and pedestrian connections and enhanced amenity for the local community.