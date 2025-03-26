An integrated architecture build renovation by Modify Homes in Darlinghurst, Sydney, revitalises a Victorian house by blending traditional features with contemporary design for better spatial flow and functionality.

The design reinstates the home’s connection to its historical roots with wainscoting, mouldings, and restored fireplaces, while introducing modern elements to complement these features. Bespoke joinery in the dining room and master bedroom feels like furniture, preserving the elegance of traditional cornices.

Architecture & Design: Can you describe the initial vision for this project and how it evolved over time?

Modify Homes: The vision for this project was clear from the outset. The existing house turned its back on its only private open space, with an oversized pool dominating a small courtyard and preventing any real connection to the outdoors.



The solution was simple—reorientate the kitchen and create a stronger relationship between the interior and exterior.



The design evolved through a series of considered interventions. First, a contemporary conservatory was introduced, extending the kitchen into the courtyard. This allowed for a seamless transition via Vitrocsa sliding doors, opening up to a private outdoor living space.

Next, the oversized pool was replaced with a more proportionate round plunge pool, positioned just outside an existing sunroom to enhance the courtyard’s usability.

A deep-set picture-frame window was then incorporated into the sun/living room, overlooking the new pool. Its design subtly referenced the materiality of the conservatory while offering an inverse architectural expression.



Finally, a dramatic two-storey vertical slot window was introduced, separating the kitchen from the living space. This architectural element not only brought natural light and ventilation into the stair void but also emphasized a sense of verticality within the home.

The result is a refined yet inviting transformation, one that embraces light, openness, and a seamless indoor-outdoor flow.

What were the biggest challenges you faced during the design and construction phases, and how did you overcome them?



The biggest challenge was balancing the terrace’s strong heritage overlay with a contemporary approach to everyday living. Preserving its heritage character while integrating sharp, modern insertions, such as Vitrocsa windows and deep steel window and door reveals, was key to the design.



Reorienting the kitchen and living spaces to connect with the courtyard was a major focus. The removal of an oversized pool made way for a more functional outdoor area, including a smaller plunge pool and curated landscaping.

Ensuring services were discreet yet accessible was another priority.



The pool plant equipment, solar board, and switchboard were all cleverly concealed within basement joinery, while the new electrical board was recessed into the front wall.

Construction challenges included excavating the basement mostly by hand while supporting the main structure, and managing a site with three street frontages, leaving no space for material storage—demanding precise planning and coordination.

How did you ensure that the project met the client’s needs and expectations?



Building a strong rapport with our clients is key to ensuring their needs and expectations are met. Clear, effective, and transparent communication allows us to align on vision, budget, and timeframe from the outset. A successful project isn’t just about creating a beautiful, functional home—it’s also about delivering it within agreed parameters.



Our integrated design, construct, and maintain model ensures we are involved throughout the entire journey, giving us a deep understanding of the client’s priorities. By demonstrating that we take their budget and timeframe seriously, we build trust and confidence in the process.



This close collaboration allows us to provide informed advice at every stage, helping clients make the best decisions for their home. Whether refining design details, navigating challenges, or adjusting plans to suit evolving needs, our approach ensures a seamless experience and a finished project that truly reflects the client’s vision.

Were there any unique or innovative techniques or materials used in this project?



Darlinghurst House was designed with key passive measures integrated including upgraded double-glazed windows, R2.5 wall insulation, R3.2 roof insulation, solar to roof, heat pump pool heating, and good air tightness to all openings. Wherever possible new appliances were selected based on excellent energy efficiency and sustainable rating.



Our integrated team leaves no stone unturned in complex renovations like this project and seeks out construction quality in the smallest of details. Examples of this in Darlinghurst House include the courtyard pavers on an Elmich system to achieve nil set down inside and out, all bathrooms were set down, custom air-conditioning floor grills, a custom steel balustrade and specifying 6mm top layer timber floor.



Where possible, we also aimed to reuse existing features like the original fireplaces in the living and dining rooms and ‘make good’ as necessary to ensure the seamless and cost-effective merging of old and new details. This was also in keeping with paying homage to the traditional features of the home while merging with a contemporary touch.

How does this project fit into your broader portfolio and design philosophy?



Our philosophy is to create high-quality, well-considered homes that are both functional and beautifully tailored to each client’s needs. Every project we undertake is unique in style, responding to the character of the home and its surroundings.

This project embodies our approach by balancing traditional detailing with sharp contemporary design, seamlessly integrating modern elements within the heritage fabric of the house. The result is a home that respects its past while embracing a refined, future-focused aesthetic.

At Modify, our goal is to build exceptional homes, and this project is a testament to that commitment. Its recognition as a finalist in the prestigious 2024 Master Builders Awards for Excellence in Housing underscores the quality, innovation, and craftsmanship we bring to every build.



This project sits proudly within our portfolio as an example of how thoughtful design and meticulous execution can create a home that is both timeless and contemporary.