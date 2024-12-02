Bedford Street

The partnership of DKO and DesignOffice has birthed Bedford by Milieu, which comprises 20 apartments across six levels that intersects industrial flavour with interior versatility.

The entire development is directly inspired by wider Collingwood, with the interplay of old and new architecture driving a language of considered duality – heavy and light, rough and smooth.

The masonry of the facade references Collingwood’s industrial warehousing origins, with glazed curtain walls channelling the neighbourhood’s staggered rooflines.

“The fenestration of window and balcony openings, the setbacks and the materials, are all crafted to address the street and to ensure amenity to the neighbouring properties,” says DKO Design Director Jesse Linardi.

The apartments contain two bedrooms across an 86sqm floorplate that gives occupants the flexibility to tailor make it to their liking which results in distinctive apartment designs.

“Each apartment footprint in the podium is identical but purchasers can plug and play between three kitchen arrangements and three combinations of bathroom, laundry and robe to suit their personal needs,” says DesignOffice Joint Creative Director Mark Simpson.

Two central courtyards allow for connection to greenery and cross-ventilation. DesignOffice’s steadfast belief in enduring materials sees lacquered cabinetry, stainless steel, gridded tiling and accents of deep grey and olive-green create comfortable and robust spaces.

Flexibility and amenity underpin Bedford by Milieu. The development caters to the needs of the local area, with the design language of the building greatly influenced by context.