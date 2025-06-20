Zenolite®: A sophisticated, lightweight, dual-layer acrylic sheet solution

Zenolite®, an Australian-made acrylic panel, offers vibrant colours with exceptional depth and gloss. Lightweight and UV-resistant, it’s ideal for residential and commercial spaces, providing design versatility, easy installation, and durability—perfect for creating striking, hygienic, and low-maintenance environments.

Vibrant Acrylic Layers

Durable & Hygienic Lightweight & Easy Installation