HVG Building Zenolite Caravan
HVG Building Zenolite Caravan Arctic
HVG Building Zenolite Hall Panels Light Khaki
HVG Building Zenolite Kitchen Glacier
HVG Building Zenolite Reception
||

Zenolite®: A sophisticated, lightweight, dual-layer acrylic sheet solution

Zenolite®, an Australian-made acrylic panel, offers vibrant colours with exceptional depth and gloss. Lightweight and UV-resistant, it’s ideal for residential and commercial spaces, providing design versatility, easy installation, and durability—perfect for creating striking, hygienic, and low-maintenance environments.

  • Product checkVibrant Acrylic Layers
  • Product checkDurable & Hygienic
  • Product checkLightweight & Easy Installation
Zenolite® Range Brochure

940.7 KB

Download
Display AddressTurrella, NSW

Sydney Office 29 Henderson St

1300 854 166
Display AddressCarole Park, QLD

Brisbane Office 128 Mica Street

1300 854 166
Display AddressMarleston, SA

Adelaide Office 57 Barnes Avenue

1300 854 166
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC

Melbourne Office 25 West Park Drive

1300 854 166
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA

Perth Office 72 Bushland Ridge

1300 854 166
