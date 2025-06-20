Zenolite®: A sophisticated, lightweight, dual-layer acrylic sheet solution
Zenolite®, an Australian-made acrylic panel, offers vibrant colours with exceptional depth and gloss. Lightweight and UV-resistant, it’s ideal for residential and commercial spaces, providing design versatility, easy installation, and durability—perfect for creating striking, hygienic, and low-maintenance environments.
- Vibrant Acrylic Layers
- Durable & Hygienic
- Lightweight & Easy Installation
Overview
Description
Downloads
Contact
Display AddressTurrella, NSW
Sydney Office 29 Henderson St1300 854 166
Display AddressCarole Park, QLD
Brisbane Office 128 Mica Street1300 854 166
Display AddressMarleston, SA
Adelaide Office 57 Barnes Avenue1300 854 166
Display AddressDerrimut, VIC
Melbourne Office 25 West Park Drive1300 854 166
Display AddressBibra Lake, WA
Perth Office 72 Bushland Ridge1300 854 166