Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
ForestOne
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
ForestOne WallArt Marble Gloss Bathroom
ForestOne WallArt New York Black Tile Bathroom
ForestOne WallArt Pumice Matt Tile Bathroom
ForestOne WallArt Marble Gloss Bathroom
ForestOne WallArt New York Black Tile Bathroom
ForestOne WallArt Pumice Matt Tile Bathroom
||

WallART: Designed for wet area panelling

Last Updated on 24 Mar 2017

Wet area panelling offers a versatile and more durable alternative to conventional tiles, and is perfect for bathrooms, kitchens, laundries and shower recesses.

Overview
Description

Durable and versatile, wet area panelling from ForestOne’s WallART range is perfect for bathrooms, kitchens, laundries and shower recesses.

Made from high-pressure laminate and grout-free, cleaning is a breeze and the tiles are much tougher than ceramic tiles. Water resistant, durable, hygienic and of course, stylish, the Linear series is ideal for any indoor space that collects moisture.

Applications include:

  • Bathroom
  • Laundry
  • Kitchen walls

The WallART collection is available in over 15 different finishes, meaning that you have a huge range of customisability available.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

20.05 MB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC

VIC Office & Showroom 601 Victoria Street

(03) 9647 9911
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap