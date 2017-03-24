WallART: Designed for wet area panelling

Durable and versatile, wet area panelling from ForestOne’s WallART range is perfect for bathrooms, kitchens, laundries and shower recesses.

Made from high-pressure laminate and grout-free, cleaning is a breeze and the tiles are much tougher than ceramic tiles. Water resistant, durable, hygienic and of course, stylish, the Linear series is ideal for any indoor space that collects moisture.

Applications include:

Bathroom

Laundry

Kitchen walls

The WallART collection is available in over 15 different finishes, meaning that you have a huge range of customisability available.