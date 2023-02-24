Logo
Sensa by Cosentino®: Protected natural stone

Last Updated on 24 Feb 2023

Sensa by Cosentino® is our premium maintenance-free natural stone brought to you by Cosentino, a world leader in the natural stone industry. With a unique and exotic portfolio of select granites and quartzites from Brazil and India, Sensa by Cosentino® is treated with a revolutionary stain protection treatment called SenGuard and comes with a 15-year stain warranty.

Description

The long-lasting, chemically integrating technology allows the material to breathe. This technology enhances the powerful properties of the natural stone. The process alters the surface tension of the stone causing the material itself to prevent liquids such as water, coffee, oil, or wine from penetrating.

Ideal for kitchen and bathroom applications, as Sensa is a natural product, small inflections and variations in colour and textures give each slab its own character; an expression of Nature.

Cosentino Product Guide

14.95 MB

Display AddressSydney, NSW

Head Office 130 Elizabeth Street

02 8311 1518
