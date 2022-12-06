For a natural warmth and organic look, KEY-PLY's solid, slotted or perforated plywood panels can turn your space into an inviting and relaxing environment. The inherent acoustic qualities of timber can be combined with comprehensive perforation techniques and backing materials to achieve optimum noise reduction. Customise your design with a variety of materials, finishes and your choice of perforation patterns and borders.

Our KEY-PLY options are ideal for interior and exterior walls and ceilings, including:

High traffic area walls

Building entrances and foyers

High-impact wall linings in shopping centres and hotels

Hallways

Auditoriums

Theatres

Studios

Keystone offer a range of plywood products available in a variety of sheet sizes and thicknesses, including:

A/B grade 3.0m Jumbo Euro Birch long grain (multi-ply construction*)

B/BB grade 2.4m Euro Birch long grain (multi-ply construction*)

A/C & B/B grade 2.4m Hoop Pine interior and exterior

A/C & B/B grade 2.4m Hoop Pine (multi-ply construction*)

B/B grade 2.4m Eureka interior with 3.0m available on special request

Other varieties and grades available on request

Plywood products also available pre-finished with a variety of materials, including timber veneers and laminates.

Key Ply Aqua Finish is a water based clear Finish system that’s applied to FSC Birch Plywood and environmentally friendly Hoop Pine. Has inherent UV Protection properties, and the option of adding anti-microbial / anti-bacterial treatments.

As stunning as it is high performance, Euro Birch long grain Jumbo Key Ply also adds a high degree of visual interest thanks to a strong, distinctive grain that runs the full length of the sheet. Key Ply gives designers and architects a high degree of flexibility, with the multi-ply construction of Euro Ply creating a decorative edge that can add an elevated level of design flair. Oversize sheets allow for seamless, striking designs including higher ceilings, fewer joins in wall panels, and longer spans for ceilings and joinery.

Keystone have dedicated architectural consultants and project managers for architects, interior designers and builders to help with any questions you may have including technical support, product specifications, design possibilities and costings making your budgets work better for you.