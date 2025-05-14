Keystone’s Key Open Cell range offers a modern, modular ceiling solution designed to bring visual depth and high acoustic performance to interior spaces. These open-grid panels are engineered for flexibility, making them a favourite among architects and designers working across commercial, retail, education, and transport sectors.

The Key Open Cell system creates a striking geometric ceiling aesthetic while improving ceiling airflow, accessibility, and acoustic performance. Available in a variety of materials including powder-coated aluminium and timber-look finishes, these panels can be specified in square or rectangular cells with custom grid sizes to suit any project vision.

One of the standout features of the Key Open Cell range is its seamless integration with lighting and HVAC systems—enabling clean, uninterrupted ceiling lines that still allow for full functionality. The system is also fully demountable, making it ideal for spaces where ongoing ceiling access is required.

With a lightweight construction and easy installation, Key Open Cell is well-suited for high-traffic environments like offices, universities, shopping centres, and airports. Acoustic infill options are available for projects where sound absorption is key.

Key benefits include:

Design flexibility with customisable cell sizes and finishes

Compatible with lighting, fire, and HVAC systems

Excellent airflow and ceiling access

Optional acoustic backing

Manufactured in Australia

Whether you're designing a sophisticated commercial office or a large public facility, Key Open Cell offers a balance of form, function, and fire compliance tailored to modern building requirements.