|

KEY-KOMPRESS: Compressed fibre cement panels

Last Updated on 06 Dec 2022

Made from high density compressed fibre cement perforated to achieve excellent acoustic properties, KEY-KOMPRESS is particularly effective in building facades and commercial cladding applications. It is strong and has a smooth surface which can be pre-sealed to minimize construction and painting time. KEY-KOMPRESS can be used with K100 backing to maximise acoustic properties.

Overview
Description

Made from high density compressed fibre cement perforated to achieve excellent acoustic properties, KEY-KOMPRESS is particularly effective in building facades and commercial cladding applications. It is strong and has a smooth surface which can be pre-sealed to minimize construction and painting time. KEY-KOMPRESS can be used with K100 backing to maximise acoustic properties.

Why use KEY-KOMPRESS

These robust and durable wall acoustic panels are not only impact resistant but weather resistant as well, making them ideal for wet area applications. They are unaffected by rot or termites, offering the consumer excellent value for money.

KEY-KOMPRESS can be used with KA100 backing to maximise the efficiency of the acoustic system’s insulation.

Applications:

  • Internal walls
  • Exterior building facades
  • Eaves linings
  • Industrial buildings and warehouses
  • Schools and universities
  • Buildings in close proximity to salt water, swimming and leisure centres
  • Clubs – out door terraces, exterior partitions, smokers’ and gaming areas

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
KEY-KOMPRESS Installation Guide

1.18 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-KOMPRESS Perforated Options

2.25 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-KOMPRESS Product Overview

1.02 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-KOMPRESS Sheet Size

812.57 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-KOMPRESS Slotted Options

937.04 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Keystone Linings Level 1, 7-8 Davis Road

02 9604 8813
