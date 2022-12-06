Made from high density compressed fibre cement perforated to achieve excellent acoustic properties, KEY-KOMPRESS is particularly effective in building facades and commercial cladding applications. It is strong and has a smooth surface which can be pre-sealed to minimize construction and painting time. KEY-KOMPRESS can be used with K100 backing to maximise acoustic properties.

Why use KEY-KOMPRESS

These robust and durable wall acoustic panels are not only impact resistant but weather resistant as well, making them ideal for wet area applications. They are unaffected by rot or termites, offering the consumer excellent value for money.

KEY-KOMPRESS can be used with KA100 backing to maximise the efficiency of the acoustic system’s insulation.

Applications: