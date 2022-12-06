KEY-INK: Digitally printed panels

Last Updated on 06 Dec 2022

Keystone’s KEY-INK digitally printed, non-combustible (Group1 Fire Rated) panels come in a range of slotted and perforated options - with the versatility of hi-resolution custom prints - giving your decor a unique look. Available in Fibre Cement (FC) & Compressed Fibre Cement (CFC) substrates, KEY-INK panels work great for walls & ceilings and are also available as ceiling tiles.