Logo
Magazine
|
Sign Up
Back arrow
Supplier Image
Keystone Linings
View Supplier
Contact Supplier
Keystone Linings KEY-INK Ceiling
Keystone Linings KEY-INK Front View House
Keystone Linings KEY-INK Lake Cathie School
Keystone Linings KEY-INK Lake Cathie School Lounge
Keystone Linings KEY-INK Ceiling
Keystone Linings KEY-INK Front View House
Keystone Linings KEY-INK Lake Cathie School
Keystone Linings KEY-INK Lake Cathie School Lounge
|

KEY-INK: Digitally printed panels

Last Updated on 06 Dec 2022

Keystone’s KEY-INK digitally printed, non-combustible (Group1 Fire Rated) panels come in a range of slotted and perforated options - with the versatility of hi-resolution custom prints - giving your decor a unique look. Available in Fibre Cement (FC) & Compressed Fibre Cement (CFC) substrates, KEY-INK panels work great for walls & ceilings and are also available as ceiling tiles.

Overview
Description

Keystone’s KEY-INK digitally printed, non-combustible (Group1 Fire Rated) panels come in a range of slotted and perforated options - with the versatility of hi-resolution custom prints - giving your decor a unique look. Available in Fibre Cement (FC) & Compressed Fibre Cement (CFC) substrates, KEY-INK panels work great for walls & ceilings and are also available as ceiling iles.

Downloads
DrawingBrochure
KEY-INK Finishes

1.63 MB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-INK Installation Guides

956.84 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-INK Perforated Options

587.42 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-INK Product Overview

669.3 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-INK Sheet Size

827.57 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure
KEY-INK Slotted Options

545.97 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressWetherill Park, NSW

Keystone Linings Level 1, 7-8 Davis Road

02 9604 8813
Logo
Let’s connect!

Sign up to our newsletter for the latest industry news, products and inspiration.

Logo

© 2025 Architecture & Design

  • Privacy Policy
  • Sitemap