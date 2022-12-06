Keystone’s KEY-ENDURA fibre cement panels are a fantastic substrate for both interior and exterior applications. Strong and durable, these panels are easy to install onsite.

Applications:

Walls and ceilings;

Soffit linings;

Wet areas; and for

Acoustic, fire-rated and decorative purposes

What is fibre cement?

Fibre cement was developed in the 1980s as a replacement for asbestos products. It is a composite material made up of cement, sand and small fibres. Most commonly seen in sheet form, fibre cement can be used to cover building exteriors and areas which are subject to high fire danger.

Finishes:

KEY-ENDURA is typically supplied raw or with an undercoat for final finish on site. In addition, Keystone now offers KEY-ENDURA with a digital print finish. Thanks to the non-combustibility of the ink, digital printing allows you to create a custom finish whilst retaining the group 1 fire rating of fibre cement. Simply choose a graphic of your choice (such as a timber grain pattern) and we can provide it printed directly onto the substrate to give you a creative edge.

Advantages of using Fibre Cement:

Can be provided raw for cost-saving;

Can be provided pre-finished for time saving;

Meets a group 1 fire rating;

High degree of strength;

Impact resistance to damage;

Excellent machining capabilities;

Easy to install; and

Environmentally sustainable

Size and thicknesses:

Keystone can provide solid or acoustic (perforated/slotted) panels in a range of sheet sizes, including 3000 x 1200, 2700 x 1200, 2400 x 1200 and thicknesses of 6mm and 9mm.