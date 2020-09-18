EGGER Compact Laminate
Last Updated on 18 Sep 2020
Compact Laminate is a highly-durable, moisture resistant, low-maintenance decorative panel. Compact Laminate is particularly well-suited for interior design applications which are exposed to high stress, as well as increased demands for hygiene and cleanliness.
Overview
Compact Laminate is a highly-durable, moisture resistant, low-maintenance decorative panel. Compact Laminate is particularly well-suited for interior design applications which are exposed to high stress, as well as increased demands for hygiene and cleanliness. The EGGER sheet size of makes for perfect partitions, and also allow you to maximise design with limited joining.
These compact laminates with a black core and multi-layered composition make them particularly well suited for use in heavy-duty areas, particularly wet areas. As with all EGGER products the colour and finish is the same across the entire range for flawless matching panels and edging.
Features and benefits:
- Highly durable and moisture resistant
- Hygienic and easy-to-clean
- Available in the coordinated set of matching EGGER decors
- Antibacterial surface property in accordance with ISO 22196
- LEEDv4 interior certified
- Chemical Resistant
- Food Safe Certified