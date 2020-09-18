Logo
ForestOne EGGER Expo Restaurant Symphonie Interior
ForestOne EGGER Expo VIP Lounge Interior Timber Ceiling and Walls
ForestOne EGGER Fur Compact Panel Changine Cubicles
ForestOne EGGER Fur Compact Panel Wall Linings
ForestOne EGGER Fur Feelwood Compact Laminate Residential Kitchen Interior
ForestOne EGGER Headquarter Interior Drawer
ForestOne EGGER Headquarters Cafeteria Table
ForestOne EGGER Headquarters Interior
ForestOne EGGER Headquarters Interior Side Board Detail
ForestOne EGGER Headquarters Panel Interior Detail
ForestOne EGGER Hospital Aisle Green Panel
EGGER Compact Laminate

Last Updated on 18 Sep 2020

Compact Laminate is a highly-durable, moisture resistant, low-maintenance decorative panel. Compact Laminate is particularly well-suited for interior design applications which are exposed to high stress, as well as increased demands for hygiene and cleanliness.

Overview
Description

Compact Laminate is a highly-durable, moisture resistant, low-maintenance decorative panel. Compact Laminate is particularly well-suited for interior design applications which are exposed to high stress, as well as increased demands for hygiene and cleanliness. The EGGER sheet size of makes for perfect partitions, and also allow you to maximise design with limited joining.

These compact laminates with a black core and multi-layered composition make them particularly well suited for use in heavy-duty areas, particularly wet areas. As with all EGGER products the colour and finish is the same across the entire range for flawless matching panels and edging.

Features and benefits:

  • Highly durable and moisture resistant
  • Hygienic and easy-to-clean
  • Available in the coordinated set of matching EGGER decors
  • Antibacterial surface property in accordance with ISO 22196
  • LEEDv4 interior certified
  • Chemical Resistant
  • Food Safe Certified

Downloads
DrawingBrochure

183.33 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

321.5 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

538.29 KB

Download
DrawingBrochure

556.71 KB

Download
Contact
Display AddressAbbotsford, VIC

VIC Office & Showroom 601 Victoria Street

(03) 9647 9911
