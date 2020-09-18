EGGER Compact Laminate

Compact Laminate is a highly-durable, moisture resistant, low-maintenance decorative panel. Compact Laminate is particularly well-suited for interior design applications which are exposed to high stress, as well as increased demands for hygiene and cleanliness. The EGGER sheet size of makes for perfect partitions, and also allow you to maximise design with limited joining.

These compact laminates with a black core and multi-layered composition make them particularly well suited for use in heavy-duty areas, particularly wet areas. As with all EGGER products the colour and finish is the same across the entire range for flawless matching panels and edging.

Features and benefits: