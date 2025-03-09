DecoSplash®: Aluminium splashbacks

DecoSplash® offers endless creative possibilities for your kitchen, bathroom and laundry.

A unique trifecta of quality, affordability and visual appearance, DecoSplash® is the ultimate in splashback products. Made from 100% non-combustible aluminium and coated in a Super Durable™ finish, DecoSplash® is easy and safe to install behind gas and electric cooktops.

From enticing landscapes to timeless tiles, opulent marble to flamboyant florals, our designer collections offer something for every style. Or for ultimate creative freedom, select your own custom design for a completely personalised splashback!

Offering a durable, hygienic and scratch-resistant surface that is easy to keep clean, DecoSplash® is the answer for any home or commercial kitchen, bathroom or laundry.

Features and benefits: