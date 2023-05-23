Logo
Stop Work Order on Wonder Wollongong apartments to remain until all defects are fixed
More than six months after the issue of a Stop Work Order by the NSW building commissioner to the developers of the high-rise Wonder apartments in Wollongong NSW, a substantial amount of remediation work remains to be done at the project.
Branko Miletic
Branko Miletic

23 May 2023

Stop-Work-Order-on-Wonder-apartments-to-remain-1732010440.png

At the time of its launch, the Wonder apartment development was promoted as "a collection of brand new apartments of style and value" offering "resort CBD living" to residents.

Following an inspection carried out by NSW building commissioner David Chandler at the Wollongong apartments on Young Street/Belmore Street being developed by Wonderfield Properties (WP Projects), several building defects were detected related to the structure and fire safety systems. A Stop Work Order was issued to the developers in November 2022 under Section 89 of the Design and Building Practitioners Act 2020.

Remediation works at the stalled project include demolition of certain completed works. With a long way to go before all the defects are rectified and the Stop Work Order lifted, Chandler has now advised off-the-plan buyers to get their money back.

Emphasising the importance of the Independent Construction Industry Rating Tool (iCIRT), Chandler said these ratings help buyers make a more informed choice when buying off-the-plan apartments.

“Ratings like these provide a consistent benchmark for consumers to help them choose who they may be more confident in, when they make their largest investment – a new home. Ratings look at, amongst other aspects, the character, the competence and capital adequacy of those selling and delivering apartments to consumers,” he noted.

“The great news for consumers is that a growing number of developers and builders are now getting rated,” he added.

The NSW Government is also working towards strengthening the quality of building and construction in NSW by establishing a NSW Building Commission by the end of the year – a single body to oversee the regulation, licensing and oversight of the industry, according to a recent media release.

“Building Commissioner David Chandler has sent a strong message to the high-rise apartment sector that there is a tough regulator policing the industry. This was overdue.

“The NSW Building Commission will elevate and strengthen this work, ensuring people who purchase any property in NSW can have even greater confidence in the quality of the work.”

Image: https://www.wonderwollongong.com.au/

