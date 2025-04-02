Climate Action Week 2025: Leading architects share their insights on regenerative design and more
Climate Action Week Sydney 2025, themed 'By the Community, For the Climate' provided the perfect platform for leading architects, building professionals, academics and various experts in the city to come together, share knowledge, challenge norms and reimagine systems. COX’s national sustainability lead Joanne Andrade shares her perspective on the events that took place and key takeaways from the conversations.